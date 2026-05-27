Rob Base, Who Helped Introduce 80s Hip-Hop to the Club With ‘It Takes Two’, Has Died at 59

In 1988, hip-hop duo Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock started a revolution in the club scene with their hit song “It Takes Two”. On May 22, 2026, Rob Base (real name Robert Ginyard) passed away “surrounded by family after a private battle with cancer,” according to a statement on his Instagram account. He celebrated his 59th birthday just a few days before.

“Thank you for the music, the memories, and the moments that became the soundtrack to our lives,” the statement continued. “Rob’s music, energy, and legacy helped shape a generation and brought joy to millions around the world. Beyond the stage, he was a loving father, family man, friend, and creative force whose impact will never be forgotten.”

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Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock (real name Rodney Bryce, who passed in 2014) met in the fourth grade and grew up together in Harlem. They then formed their duo around 1985. The pair shot to fame moderately quickly after the release of “It Takes Two”, which appeared on their debut album of the same name.

Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock Helped Bring Hip-Hop to the Club Scene

Following regional popularity, the single started climbing the charts, peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart. Additionally, it broke the Top 40 on the Hot 100, and reached No. 24 on the U.K. Singles Chart.

“It Takes Two” gained popularity for its catchy hook and club-ready appeal, as well as its innovative use of samples. The single pulled heavily from the 1972 James Brown-penned Lyn Collins song “Think (About It)”.

Subsequently, “It Takes Two” has been sampled by Snoop Dogg and The Black Eyed Peas. Additionally, it appeared on several film soundtracks. Notably, it served as the backdrop to a major character development moment in the 2009 rom-com The Proposal.

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Beyond needledrops in Hey Arnold! The Movie, Iron Man 2, and The Disaster Artist, “It Takes Two” was a major crossover hit for 80s-era hip-hop. It introduced a new style to the club scene, melding two genres that didn’t overlap often.

According to Rob Base in 2014, however, this groundbreaking hip-hop/dance hit was pretty much an accident. “With ‘It Takes Two’, we were at a friend’s house, and we were just going through a bunch of records,” he told Rolling Stone, following E-Z Rock’s death.

“We had to go to the studio that night, and we didn’t have anything prepared, but we found and liked the Lyn Collins sample that night and went to the studio,” he added. “We didn’t think that it would cross over and be as big as it became.”