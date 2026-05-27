Sex Pistols Bassist Has a Cool-Headed Response After Comments from Ex-Frontman Johnny Rotten Sparked ‘Tribute Act’ Criticism

The messy split between John “Johnny Rotten” Lydon and the Sex Pistols is the stuff of punk legend. The heat from the band’s camp has lessened over the years. The ex-frontman, however, has continued to speak about his former bandmates. Now, bassist Glen Matlock has responded to Lydon’s public comments, which have led to them being labeled a “tribute act.”

Matlock addressed Lydon’s comments while speaking to Billboard about his new documentary, I Was a Teenage Sex Pistol. The film is directed by Andre Relis and Nick Mead, and is based on Matlock’s 1996 memoir of the same title. In regards to Lydon not appearing in the film, Matlock noted there were “a few people I did ask” to participate, but they declined.

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“They were maybe more in the John camp,” he said, “so probably said ‘no’ because it could’ve been awkward.” Matlock then added that he specifically did not ask Lydon to be in the film. The bassist explained that he presumed Lydon “just wasn’t interested,” and was likely busy with his new band Public Image Ltd. (PiL).

“He’s moved on from [the Sex Pistols] now. But good luck to John; he’s got the Public Image thing going,” Matlock continued. “People say we’re a tribute band without John, but there’s three of us, and he’s the only Public Imager. I think he’s painted himself into a corner of a very big hallway.”

This is in reference to how Matlock, drummer Paul Cook, and guitarist Steve Jones reformed the Sex Pistols in 2024. They brought in punk vocalist Frank Carter as the new frontman. The gig started as a one-off charity set, but they have played infrequently over the past couple of years.

Johnny Rotten Versus The Sex Pistols

Back in April 2025, Lydon did an interview with PA news. During the conversation, Lydon was asked if he had any interest in rejoining the Sex Pistols.

“Never, not after what I consider their dirty deeds,” he replied, via The Independent. “Let them wallow in Walt Disney woke expectations.” The “dirty deeds” comment seem to reference a 2022 legal skirmish between himself, Jones, and Cook.

Lydon wanted to stop the use of Sex Pistols songs in the limited series Pistol. The show was a Disney production—by way of the FX channel—which depicted the early days of London’s punk scene.

“They’ve killed the content, or done their best to, and turned the whole thing into a rubbish, childishness, and that’s unacceptable,” Lydon said. “Sorry, I’m not going to give a helping hand to this any longer, as far as I am concerned, I am the Pistols, and they’re not.”

Finally, weighing in on the band hiring new frontmen, he has words for that as well. “They had to get Billy Idol last year and now Mr Carter, to come in and listen to them (his lyrics) for them,” he said. “That’s a clown’s circus at work.”