Sex Pistols Frontman Thinks Taylor Swift Is ‘Dull’—But Still Wants to Collab

Former Sex Pistols frontman John “Johnny Rotten” Lydon has a lot of terrible hot takes, but this new one might be his most delusional.

Speaking to The Mirror, the ex-punk rock singer spoke very highly of Taylor Swift and even said that he’d be open to collaborating with her. “Those that do that kind of music, like Taylor, they do it very well,” Lydon said.

“She deserves a go at me. Imagine that duet?”

Lydon’s benevolent comments are notable as, not that long ago, he referred to Swift as an “incredibly dull” performer. “There’s a whole history of that kind of singer in America: the pop teenage trivia thing,” he told NME, as part of the Does Rock N Roll Kill Braincells?! series. “What she’s grown into is too elaborate and she’s trapped by not meaning to annoy her fanbase – oh fuck off!”

“No really, it’s just daft,” he continued. “She’s got no place to go, so it’s gone into swishy ballroom-gown vibe. She’s going to be another one of those that ends up in Vegas, because that’s the only place left, and that’s no future at all, is it?”

While it’s unlikely Taylor Swift will take Lydon up on his generous offer to collab, he did come pretty close to releasing a duet with Kate Bush. The collab was going well until they got into a disagreement over the vocals, and the project was shelved. “She was like, ‘I can’t sing that. Fuck off,’” he recalled. “That was not her exact words, but that is what it really meant.”

Lydon also has some things to say about Kate Bush and Lady Gaga

Lastly, Lydon’s campaign of misogyny also rolled over another massive pop star. “Lady Gaga was a massively layered and textured presentation – very Bowie era and pop music at its finest. But what she’s turned into is Bizarro World,” he said. “She’s acting in films, and I don’t like her as a human being.”

“I don’t think she projects anything healthy,” Lydon added. “I don’t feel any soul. I don’t feel her heart in it. It seems a shame. She should have another side to her.”

No word on how Taylor, Kate, and Gaga feel about Johnny Rotten’s opinions of them, but there’s no doubt they’ve lost a lot of sleep over it.