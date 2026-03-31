Blizzard Drops New Overwatch: Undivided WEBTOON With Major Story Lore Expansion (Exclusive)

Blizzard Entertainment has announced a new Overwatch webcomic series titled Overwatch: Undivided. The WEBTOON story centers around the Reign of Talon arc and features popular characters such as D.Va, Juno, and Tracer.

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment, WEBTOON

The Overwatch lore is getting further expanded with a new online WEBTOON webcomic series! Blizzard Entertainment has just announced Overwatch: Undivided, a 40-episode webcomic series that fleshes out the game’s current story arc and lore. The first episode of the new WEBTOON project will be released on March 31, 2026 at 5pm PT / 8 PM ET.

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For those wanting to preview the WEBTOON series, Episodes 1 through 3 are completely free right now. According to a synopsis, Overwatch: Undivided will largely focus on the Reign of Talon story arc that is currently running through the game. Below is everything you need to know about the new Overwatch webcomic series.

Key Details:

Overwatch: Undivided Release Date – March 31, 2026

– March 31, 2026 Languages: English (FR, SP, DE, TW, ID, TH)

English (FR, SP, DE, TW, ID, TH) Number of Episodes: 40

40 Synopsis: In the aftermath of Talon’s strike on Watchpoint: Gibraltar, the heroes of Overwatch take in their devastating defeat. But Vendetta is far from finished, launching attacks around the world on research facilities, military bases, and major cities. As Sojourn rallies the weary heroes to face Talon wherever they strike, she receives crushing news that calls everything she’s stood for into question: When the world says it doesn’t need heroes, can Overwatch still stand, undivided?



First Look at Overwatch: Undivided WEBTOON Pages

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment, WEBTOON

Blizzard Entertainment has given us the first five pages of Overwatch: Undivided for you to check out now. The panels feature vibrant artwork, and centers around D.Va and Juno setting up a party to welcome new recruits.

Page 1

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment



Page 2

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment

Page 3

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment

Page 4

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment

Page 5

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment

First Look at Lucio, Genji, Zarya, Reinhardt, and Winston in Overwatch: Undivivded

Blizzard Entertainment also gave us another exclusive preview of what several Overwatch heroes will look like in the WEBTOON series. In the following panels you will get a first look at what characters such as Genji and Reinhardt look like in the Overwatch: Undivided webcomic.

Lucio and Zarya

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment, WEBTOON

Genji

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment, WEBTOON

Reinhardt, Echo, and Winston

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment, WEBTOON

The new webcomic series will be used to dive deeper into the Overwatch characters we’ve come to love from the Blizzard Entertainment multiplayer. “Overwatch: Undivided goes beyond the action, diving deeper into the characters players know and love—how they show up for each other, what they’re carrying, and what it takes to keep going when everything starts to fall apart.”

Where to Read Overwatch: Undivided WEBTOON

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment, WEBTOON

Overwatch: Undivided is available starting on March 31, 2026 on the WEBTOON app and website. The series officially goes live at 5pm PT or 8pm ET.

Episodes 1–3 are free.

are free. Episodes 4–8 are available early via WEBTOON’s FastPass feature.

The WEBTOON app is available on Android and Apple devices, while desktop users can read it directly through the website.