Gen Z Women Are Obsessed With Becoming Trad Wives

If you’re a Millennial woman, you’ve likely heard of (and even strived to fit) the term “girlboss.” This seemingly outdated trend once empowered women to chase their dreams, but it quickly snowballed into toxic hustle culture and burnout.

“The ‘girlboss’ trend exploded in the mid-2010s, fueled by millennial feminism, female entrepreneurship, and the promise of breaking the glass ceiling,” says Julia Alexeenko, pop culture and media analyst at EduBirdie. “But women still were expected to constantly prove themselves in an unbalanced system.”

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While the “girlboss” era might not be fully over, it’s shifted a bit—especially among Gen Zers, who have redefined the meaning of success. In fact, a new study by EduBirdie found that 47% of Gen Z women would choose a stable, traditional life over luxury, money, and fame.

According to EduBirdie, here’s how Gen Z women rank their dream lives, based on four popular role models.

1. The Tradwife Path (47%)

Nearly half of Gen Z women choose the “tradwife” (or traditional wife) path. Merriam-Webster defines a tradwife as “a married woman who embraces traditional gender roles and values; the word is particularly used for a young woman who chooses to be a homemaker and shares her lifestyle online. It is closely associated with a 2020s social media trend widely viewed as ultraconservative.”

According to the EduBirdie study, however, being a “tradwife” doesn’t always involve giving up your career. While the man in this dynamic is typically deemed the “provider,” the tradwife often still pursues her own creative endeavors—without burning herself out.

“After years of being told to hustle harder, many [women] are just tired,” says Alexeenko. “Research shows that Gen Z women are more marriage-oriented than millennials; they seek a calm routine and security. Well-being and balance are very important to them.”

For some women, this is exactly what the tradwife lifestyle promises.

2. The Girlboss Hustle (23%)

As mentioned earlier, the girlboss trend isn’t over—it’s just shifted. Around 23% of women still crave this lifestyle, aiming for independence, success, and even fame. In fact, they’ll typically prioritize their careers over relationships or marriage.

How, exactly, has this trend changed since the 2010s?

“Gen Z simply measures power differently: by how much you can afford to not hustle,” Alexeenko states. “Therefore, traditional wives and girlbosses are not so far removed from each other these days—their core values are often very similar.”

Girlbosses are not hustling to the point of burnout. Today, they work smarter, not harder, and set healthy boundaries so they can still enjoy the fruits of their labor.

3. The Digital Nomad Dream (16%)

With remote work more popular than ever before, some Gen Z women (16%) are pursuing the digital nomad lifestyle. EduBirdie defines this as “the creative, childfree, travel-focused life with a partner.”

This might look like traveling the world while still maintaining a career and prioritizing creative side hustles. Think: travel influencers earning money by sharing content in different locations.

The digital nomad lifestyle might be fun and free-spirited, but it’s far less stable than the tradwife or girlboss paths, which is likely why more Gen Zers are opting for the latter options. In today’s economy, stability is a rare and precious gem.

4. The Trophy Wife Route (14%)

You’ve likely heard of the term “trophy wife,” which is an often derogatory term for a young, attractive woman who marries a rich partner so she doesn’t have to work. There’s a reason this path is the least popular among Gen Z women, with only 14% choosing this option.

“Make no mistake: [Gen Z women] don’t reject ambition,” says Alexeenko. “In fact, the least independent archetype—the ‘trophy wife’—is the least popular among them.”