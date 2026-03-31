ARC Raiders – How To Complete Week 22 Trials (March 30-April 5)

The final hours of March are here, which means it’s time for ARC Raiders players to dive into the Week 22 Trials Challenges and earn their stars.

All ARC Raiders Week 22 Trials Challenges

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Here are all the Trials for the week of March 30:

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Open containers inside the traffic tunnels

Deal damage to Shredders

Loot bird’s nests

Search First Wave husks

Damage flying ARC enemies

How To Open Containers Inside The Traffic Tunnels for Week 22 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

To complete this Trial, players will need to load into The Blue Gate and enter the Traffic Tunnels.

All players need to do for this Trial is enter the tunnels, loot all the containers they can find, and then extract successfully. To increase the chance of earning more points, players should plan to complete this Trial during a Major Map Condition.

How To Deal Damage to Shredders for Week 22 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

In order to complete this task, players usually have to visit the Stella Montis map. Alternatively, Shredders can also spawn in the Buried City if the Security Lockdown map condition is active.

The Shredders are hovering drones that can only be found at this location and they do hit very hard.

In order to take down a Shredder before it has a chance to knock you out, players should start the fight by focusing fire on their thrusters. That should knock them out quickly and allow players to deal enough damage to earn their stars from this Trial.

How To Loot Bird’s Nests for Week 22 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

This is another Trial that requires players to load into a specific map during a particular condition. To begin, players should wait for the Bird City Map Condition to appear at the Buried City.

Once players arrive at The Buried City during the appropriate condition, they simply need to head to the rooftops and search all the chimneys for loot. Once players have found as many rare rubber ducks as they can, they need to extract successfully.

How To Search First Wave Husks for Week 22 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Compared to the previous Trial, this one should be very easy. Players simply need to find and breach any of the various first wave husks that are scattered throughout every map.

Head around the outdoor areas of the maps (the Dam Battlegrounds are a good option) and look for downed barons, wasps, or rocketeers to loot. Breach the rusted husks and repeat.

How To Damage Flying ARC Enemies for Week 22 Trials

This Trial gives players a lot of options. Rather than targeting a specific type of enemy, players can complete this Trial by damaging any of the flying ARC enemies across the maps. Here is a list of every flying enemy that players can deal damage to while earning these stars:

Spotter

Snitch

Wasp

Hornet

Rocketeer

To easily complete this task, players should stay out of sight and use a long-range weapon to shoot down the flyers from a distance.

That should be everything players need to know to head into this week’s trials challenges. Be sure to check back next week for the upcoming rotation details.

ARC Raiders is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.