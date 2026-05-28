A Whistleblower Claims the CIA Is Searching DNA Sites for Alien-Human Hybrids

If you’ve ever spit into a tube and mailed it to a DNA testing company, there’s a chance you handed the government more than your ethnic breakdown and a surprise second cousin.

According to a whistleblower, the CIA has been attempting to access genetic data from 23andMe and Ancestry.com—specifically to flag users carrying extraterrestrial DNA. Same database as your Irish ancestry percentage and your predisposition to male pattern baldness. Different agenda entirely.

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The claim comes from philosopher and novelist Jason Reza Jorjani, PhD, who laid it out on the podcast “American Alchemy.” Jorjani says he was tipped off by Lyn Buchanan, an army veteran who claims he worked as a psychic spy in the CIA’s remote viewing program—a real program, for the record, that investigated whether people could use extrasensory perception to gather intelligence on distant targets.

The CIA Is Allegedly Looking for Alien DNA in 23andMe and Ancestry Data

According to Jorjani, Buchanan told him that former CIA analyst Christopher “Kit” Green had allegedly engineered a backdoor into 23andMe and Ancestry to screen users for a specific genetic variance linked to nonhuman beings. Green was involved in the Remote Viewing Program in the 1970s, though he left the agency well before either DNA site existed.

The backstory gets wilder from there. Buchanan reportedly learned about this alleged campaign after being approached at a diner by three individuals who identified themselves as Nordics—tall, blond, blue-eyed beings from another world who are supposedly living among us in small mountain towns in Colorado, passing as Scandinavian. They asked for his help avoiding CIA detection. They had, apparently, been running an intergalactic underground railroad of sorts, fleeing a tyrannical home government and secretly building a half-human family tree on American soil.

“They said, ‘Look, our children, especially our grandchildren, have no idea where they’re from,’” Jorjani said, relaying the encounter. “We just want them to have lives of peace and liberty here in America.”

Buchanan has since said he’d never submit his own DNA to 23andMe. He’s also pointed to the “other” or “unknown unidentifiable” wedge that sometimes appears on ethnicity breakdowns. “From what I found out, there are government people who are looking into that wedge,” he said.

He’s not alone in raising the alarm. Geneticist Dr. Max Rempel published a study last fall asserting that alien DNA may have already been inserted into the human genome, potentially affecting millions of people—though he noted this isn’t necessarily a bad thing, adding, “We need to consider how much alien hybridization is healthy for the planet.”

A completely normal thing to have to consider.