Foo Fighters Surprised Concert Goers With a Dave Grohl Cover Song That He Hasn’t Performed Since 1994

Foo Fighters are continuing their “Take Cover Tour” this summer, now with the added benefit of their latest album release, Your Favorite Toy. The album dropped in late April 2026, while the tour kicked off in January 2026 and stretches into the new year.

In May, Foo Fighters scheduled two festival appearances: May 8 at Welcome to Rockville, and their latest show on May 23 at BottleRock. The latest gig introduced a new song to the setlist, which the band slipped quietly into the middle of their set. A simple cover song, it may have seemed inconsequential to the untrained ear. But for OG fans who followed Dave Grohl from the Nirvana days, this was a rare gem.

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Foo Fighters Perform Cover Song From Dave Grohl’s Back Catalog During BottleRock Festival

The band played “Jesus Wants Me For a Sunbeam” by The Vaselines, originally released in 1987. Nirvana first covered the song in 1991, adding it to their tour setlist through February 1994. Additionally, it was part of Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged live album, renamed to “Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For a Sunbeam”.

When Foo Fighters debuted “Jesus Wants Me For a Sunbeam”, there wasn’t any introduction or fanfare. They simply transitioned into the cover, which Dave Grohl hadn’t played live since 1994. There’s no telling what inspired the band to dust this one off, but Grohl’s vocals took on an eerie howling quality.

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Grohl may have been on drums the last time he played the cover, but his vocal performance was just as impressive. It’s a daunting task to go up against Kurt Cobain’s performance during the MTV Unplugged set. With strained, melancholy vocals and the strangely funereal energy in the room, Cobain presented as an artist aware of his tenuous hold on himself. Even as he gave a proficient performance, in retrospect, it’s easy to see where things were slipping.

Decades later, it’s interesting to see Grohl bring back a prominent cover from the Nirvana archives. His wailing vocals may have been their own dedication to Cobain. As for actual dedications, Grohl had a few special shout-outs during the set.

He dedicated “These Days” to chef José Andrés, who often involves Grohl in his demonstrations and antics at BottleRock. “Aurora” was dedicated to the band’s late drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Grohl then dedicated a slowed-down version of “Big Me” to his wife.