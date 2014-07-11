The interpreters who worked alongside US and NATO forces in Afghanistan are among America’s bravest and most loyal allies. They played an essential role in sourcing intelligence and educating Western troops about the local culture. Now they’re being abandoned.

In part four, VICE News correspondent Ben Anderson meets American veterans and lawyers desperately trying to get Afghan interpreters the visas they need to escape persecution by the Taliban. Although many veterans say they owe their lives to interpreters, the soldiers now face frustrating bureaucracy and red tape as they attempt to help their former comrades seek asylum in the United States.

Videos by VICE

Download the full eBook from Ben Anderson’s The Interpreters on PDF Download (Free), Google Play (Free), Kindle, and Kobo.