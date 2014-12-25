All Glitter Everything

Christian Cowan-Sanluis glitter hat, jacket and shorts; Christian Cowan-Sanluis top and skirt

PHOTOGRAPHY: ALEX DE MORA

STYLING: ALICE BURNFIELD

Art direction: Lucie Red

Make-up: Crystabel Riley at Stella Creative Artists using MAC cosmetics

Make-up assistant: Celia Hannah

Hair: Johnnie Biles at Stella Creative Artists using Aveda

Models: Gemma Janes and Profile and Latesha Wilson and Bookings

Videos by VICE

Left hand: Mawi bracelet; right hand: Kiki Tang rings, vintage ring

Emma Hardstaff dress

Jacket from Peekaboo Vintage, American Apparel shorts, Tatty Devine earrings, stylist’s own cap

Shao Yen dress, metallic body from Beyond Retro, Mawi bracelets, Rokit earrings, necklace from Absolute Vintage

Dress and earrings from Rokit, American Apparel rollneck

Leotard and earrings from Rokit

Saccharine Shrine jacket and shorts; top from Beyond Retro, American Apparel leggings