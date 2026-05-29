You’ve Been Walking Past a Secret Sex Shop Every Time You Go to the Mall

Stripper poles for your home, Grindr collabs, holistic health, and… gender affirming sex toys? The shop that doubles as a rite of passage, Spencer’s, has evolved since we were teens, and it appears its sexual wellness category has matured with us, too. Scrolling through the website, it’s easy to miss it as it’s marked as “personal care.” But what lies behind that click is a world of sex, disguised as Rated G “self-care.”

Given that Spencers dominated our teen years, it’s fair to be skeptical. Just how… evolved… can a novelty shop with dick trinkets be? Well, don’t judge a book by its cover because when you pull that curtain back, it’s rather comprehensive, which is love in a world that’s growing progressively conservative. Instead of succumbing to censorship, Spencer’s is hiding its category in plain sight.

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Contrary to what most of us witnessed in our teen years, it’s not giving “gimmicky.” You’ll spot luxury sex toy retailers like We-Vibe (known as the leading couples pleasure brand), LELO (sales included), and every woman’s favorite: clit suckers by leading brands—luxury and affordable.

If you’ve ever tried shopping for toys with your partner, you know how… layered the experience can be. Between the prices and the inevitable shyness that comes with telling the store associate your partner wants to fuck you in the ass this evening, it can be a bit much. Spencer’s, on the other hand, has an online and IRL shop with top-tier couples toys like the We-Vibe Chorus, strap-ons, and butt plugs that don’t look intimidating. Romantasy lover? They have dragon dildos galore for you, too.

As for gender affirming care, you can find all of the essentials that everyone, from curious teens to older queers, can appreciate. From packers in a full range of skin tones, dilators for anal play to underwear for keeping your dick tucked, binding tape, and more, you’re covered.

Bottom line

If you have any sexual wellness needs, Spencer’s is still the way to go. Turns out, we didn’t age out of the novelty shop—and censorship hasn’t slowed anything down, either. Need a dragon dildo to solidify your new personality (aka your new romantasy book from TikTok)? They have that? Or maybe you need a couple’s toy to spice things up.. they have that, too. Decorating your home? There’s a titty incense lighter waiting for you.