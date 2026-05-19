Did you know that clit suckers can help you cum better? No? Well, the clit sucker that gynecologists recommend to their clients is on sale — and under $100.

There’s an ongoing debate as to whether Lem is the best clit sucker on the market… and while we don’t want to enter that debate (the girls are passionate about this), we can confirm a few things… Viral toys like the Gluck Gluck 9000 or Rose typically skimp on the sexual wellness experience.

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With Lem, you not only get a toy but also tips on setting the mood and getting into it. It’s easy to sell sex, but will it actually feel good? Nancy’s Lem cuts through all the BS. Case in point: a Spotify sex playlist to soothe your senses, tips for getting the best head out of Lem, and the best sex positions to try it in (spoiler: this sex writer loves to use it in doggy style and customer reviews cosign TF out of that).

Want to try it? Use promo code LEM25 for 25% off at HelloNancy.com.

Oh, and there are 12 settings in total. The number of reviews echoing no desire to go past the third vibration setting? That should hint at just how strong this little lemon is. The sale knocks the toy’s price from $119 down to $89 (its lowest price in months). We’ve personally reviewed Lem, we can confirm it’s worth the cop — and that any of Lem’s settings past #3 are definitely for.. experienced users.

Clinical sexologist and general practitioner, Dr. Angela Wright, added: “As a doctor who focuses on sexual health, I frequently recommend the Lem as a high-quality, beginner-friendly suction toy. It’s particularly useful for women who sometimes find they become less responsive to vibration after menopause or cancer.”

Studies confirm this, too. A 2018 study found that clitoral suction, specifically that vacuum-like suction that makes you scream, can treat female sexual dysfunction. If you’re one of the many currently struggling with sex drive and the stress of the world, a little clit suction with Lem couldn’t hurt. Doctor’s orders.