Is Disney About to Kill Off Hulu?

The Disney tent is large and expansive. ESPN, ABC, Hulu, FX, National Geographics. All of it is owned by Disney, and the House of Mouse isn’t content to follow Meta’s (Facebook) or Alphabet’s (Google) lead and keep the name of its most valuable property siloed off to itself.

Disney wants the Disney brand name stamped everywhere. I don’t know if Mickey has been jealous of Hulu’s stranglehold on the public’s imagination. I’d say that Hulu’s omnipresence in American households and on the tips of peoples’ tongues is an impressivement achievement, given that for years “Netflix” was basically shorthand for “streaming TV.”

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But as reported by Business Insider on May 28, 2026 in an exclusive story, we have reason to wonder: is Disney going to discontinue Hulu? The murmurings are getting too constant to merely filter out and dismiss.

the rumored death of hulu

BI reported that it saw a screenshot of an internal Disney document of “Project Gemini”—which I’ll just say is a strange name to choose, given that we already have an AI by Google with that same name—that refers to bringing Hulu’s content to Disney+. The two streaming platforms soldier on in a kind of parallel mimicry. Certain shows and movies you’ll find only on one platform or the other, but since Disney owns both they do end up competing against one other.

Who knows how the experience will change once Hulu is well and truly gone, should the rumors appear to play out. Accounts are already tightly merged between Hulu and Disney+, whereby signing into one will sign you into the other. I very much doubt that anyone would see their accounts or their payment plans vanish.

More likely we’d just all end up signing into the same library of content with the same accounts tied to the same credit cards, just through Disney+ streaming apps on our TVs and DisneyPlus.com on our browsers, instead of Hulu.

“No Current Plans to Sunset” Hulu

It’s weird to think of a world without Hulu, though. Just like how Lyft, RoboRock, and Claude bulldozed their ways into popular shorthand after Uber, Roomba, and ChatGPT so totally dominated early on when it came to brand awareness, so too did Hulu claw its way to household recognition after Netflix reigned supreme for many years.

Even though Disney told BI “there are no current plans to sunset” the Hulu app, I’d say that corporations aren’t often too keen on telegraphing their plans in advance. If you’ve had your eye on Hulu, sign up for Hulu now, while you still can. The content library likely won’t be going anywhere, although the experience may end up looking different.