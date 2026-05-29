Does Weed Really Lower Testosterone?

Weed has been blamed for a lot of things: laziness, late-night munchie binges, not texting back, an inability to finish movies, and, depending on which corner of the internet you’re trapped in, absolutely nuking your testosterone.

That last one has become one of those bro-science talking points that sounds official because people say it confidently. The claim is usually straightforward: cannabis lowers T, which tanks your sex drive, sperm health, motivation, and probably your entire masculine aura. Very normal stuff.

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Calm down, fellas

But a new study is making that claim harder to repeat without a few caveats. Researchers from the University of Geneva and the Swiss Center for Applied Human Toxicology found that cannabis use did not lower testosterone levels in young men. Actually, cannabis users in the study had higher levels of certain androgens, including testosterone.

Before anyone starts calling a pre-roll hormone support, no. That’s not what this means. The study does not prove that weed boosts fertility, improves sperm quality, or makes anyone better in bed. It does, however, complicate one of the internet’s favorite anti-weed panic points.

The study looked at blood plasma samples from 94 Swiss men between the ages of 18 and 23, comparing 47 confirmed cannabis users with 47 non-users. Instead of only measuring testosterone, researchers analyzed a broader profile of steroid hormones, including androgens, progestogens, and estrogens. According to the study, cannabis use was associated with about a 23% increase in testosterone among the young men studied.

That does not mean cannabis caused the increase. It also does not mean smoking weed is now a fertility protocol. The researchers suggested a few possible explanations, including that the body may be compensating for changes in androgen receptor activity, or that people with naturally higher testosterone who have higher risk-taking behavior may be more likely to use cannabis in the first place. Translation: the study found an association, not a clean “weed did this” answer. This is still a valid interruption to the panic cycle though.

Cannabis and Sex: Strange bedfellows?

Cannabis has always had a strange relationship with sex. Some people swear it makes them more relaxed and more in tune with their body. Other people take too much and become a starfish in bed. Both things can be true. A quick vape hit before a date is not the same as taking a high-dose edible and realizing, 90 minutes later, that eye contact has become a full-time job.

That’s why the testosterone framing can feel too blunt (pun intended). Sex drive is not just dependent on testosterone. It’s also sleep, stress, anxiety, body confidence, medication, alcohol, relationship dynamics, whether you ate enough, whether your phone has ruined your attention span, and whether the THC dose was actually reasonable. Testosterone is part of the picture, but it is not the whole plot.

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This is also timely because cannabis intimacy products are getting more visible. There are gummies, tinctures, and infused lubes all being sold around sex, sensation, and mood. Some of them are thoughtful. Some of them are mostly packaging and vibes. But most of them are not really promising to change your hormones. They’re just trying to change the setup around sex, in hopes of spicing it up.

That is probably the more honest approach. Cannabis may help some people feel less tense, less anxious, more physically aware, or more able to stop mentally singing a viral TikTok song while someone is trying to kiss them. It may also make some people sleepy, distracted, paranoid, or too high to do anything except ask if everyone else can hear their stomach growling. The dose is the real plot twist.

The Takeaway: Don’t Trip

So no, this study does not prove cannabis is good for fertility. It also does not mean heavy daily use has no reproductive downsides. Previous research has raised questions about cannabis and sperm count, sperm concentration, and sperm motility, and that science is still not fully settled. But it does challenge the scarier claim: that cannabis automatically lowers testosterone in young men.

For consumers, these are the following takeaways: weed is not a testosterone booster, libido gummies are not hormone therapy, and cannabis sex products should not be treated like a medical fix for low desire, erectile dysfunction, fertility issues, or anything that probably requires an actual doctor.

But if the question is whether weed is definitely tanking testosterone? This study says probably not.

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Libido cannabis products are not testosterone boosters, but they can make sense for mood, relaxation, and sensation. Here are some bundled options to explore across different product categories like infused lube, suppositories, love tinctures, sex vapes and gummies… there’s something for everyone.