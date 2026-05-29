The Internet Is Obsessed With ‘Girlfriend Air’ and Expensive Candles Again

“You smell so good” is the compliment everyone wants to hear. We spend hundreds of dollars in our lifetime (and much more for some tax brackets), perfecting our signature scent. From decoding WTF gourmand means (a scent that smells edible) to vabbing and pheromone perfumes, we’ve all been there.

And then, entered girlfriend air… You know, that TikTok trend where women show photos of their boyfriend before meeting them… and after. The before is always consistently brutal, while the after redeems the man entirely. It’s a phenomenon where your aura rubs off on your partner, ultimately making them realize your essence *is* auramaxxing them.

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Is girlfriend air a real thing we should credit girlfriends and wives for? Or basic self-development like that coincides with a budding relationship? Topped with a cherry of your scent, becoming the most positive association in his life?

We don’t know whether the chicken or the egg came first, but it has us thinking about the obsession with what we can only describe as scent marking. Want to maximize your joint slay? Here’s what you need.

First up, vabbing. It’s like wearing yourself – but via pheromones. Pheromones are like reproductive alarms in your personal… Smell. A few years ago, vabbing, aka wiping your pussy juices on your neck and behind your ears as one would do with perfume, went viral.

Sex expert Shan Boodram writes about this in her book “The Game of Desire” and in 2025, got draggggged for bringing it back into the pop culture chat. As Boodram said, the science behind it hasn’t been proven in a lab. It’s more so about the spicy secret you’re keeping close and the confidence it helps you exude. But in all reality, vaginal fluids do have pheromones in them, so it’s not too far off…

@shanboody Who wants to smell like 🐱? Let’s address this point. Within the right context, it can be extremely alluring to people. We’re conditioned to believe that everything natural about us, especially v*ginal scent, is wrong and needs fixing… BUT Unless your diet is primarily high in processed foods, you don’t drink enough water, or don’t have your microbiome in check (which I highly recommend Evvy for), your v*gina should smell pleasant and inviting. So if vabbing gives you an extra pep in your step (in settings where it is consensual and intimate), I love this for you! And if it’s not your thing, that’s also ok. ✨ ♬ original sound – Shan Boodram

Speaking of pheromones, pheromone perfumes were all the hype a few years ago for making your scent linger. Studies have shown almost no support for this, so you’re better off diving into the world of fragrance and crafting your signature scent.

For example, Glossier You. It’s a more… you… take on pheromone perfumes. Less BS-y. It’s designed to work with your body chemistry and natural essence to create your signature scent. Despite the same potion being in every bottle, the result can’t be duplicated, which is rather fitting for you.

We can’t talk about scent marking without Tom Ford’s Vanilla Sex. Or, honestly, any vanilla gourmand fragrance. Vanilla makes you smell sexy and edible, according to the experts. Now, imagine that smell lingering after you leave your lover’s presence? Exactly the point. According to science, scent marking will basically make your lover want to breed you… (I swear it’s science!!)

Massage candles are also a must-have. Sorry, not sorry. If you’re unfamiliar, massage candles are just as they sound: candles that can be poured into your palm – or on your lover directly. Most brands infuse the candle wax with skin-loving ingredients like maude’s burn candle with jojoba oil.

Want a more refreshing scent? Dame’s Wild Lust massage candle. It’s a sweet fragrance that fuses uses lime leaves, ambrette, and delicate white peach. It’s super practical and has a pour spout for easy pouring and massaging.

Think of that “after sex” smell. It’s like a balloon or a tire just popped on the premises. Not the scent you want to leave behind. Unless that’s what you’re both into. In that case, have at it!

Trojan’s G.O.A.T.’s are non-latex condoms and are better than leaving behind the scent of thick tires. These are very good, Iso ‘m going to skip the specs and quote my lover: “It smells like *sniff* nothing.” A few seconds later, with widened eyes, “I feel… too much. It’s like I’m not even wearing a condom.”

Bottom Line

Leaving a lasting impression has and always will matter. What better method than tapping into pheromones and vabbing and making sure your condoms don’t stink? Exactly. You’re most likely better off skipping pheromone perfume and trying vabbing – it’s more cost-effective, anyway. On the hunt for a signature scent, try natural, second-skin smells like Glossier You. Or, you can splurge on classic fragrances that make your lover literally want to eat you up.