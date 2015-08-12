Watch UK Heavy Metal Hellions Amulet’s Poser-Destroying New Video for “Bloody Night”

Photo courtesy of Amulet

On Boxing Day last year, I found myself in Wigan with my boyfriend and some of his mates in a pub crammed with revelers. We were all huddled around a foot-high stage, necking cider, avoiding the especially drunken specimens swaying alongside us, and watching an Iron Maiden cover band led by a tiny, energetic “Bruce” in high-waisted jeans who did a more than admirable job of emulating the air raid siren himself whilst waving a massive Union Jack flag over his head. It was fucking great, and watching Amulet‘s retro new video for “Bloody Night” gives me that same kind of vibe—of celebrating the might and glory of British steel while full of cheap lager with your arms thrown around your friends’ shoulders. The song itself is wickedly catchy and deceptively aged-sounding NWOBHM, lovingly crafted by a bunch of diehard heavy metal crate-diggers. The fact that this band formed in 2010 instead of 1981 will never cease to amaze me, and they just keep getting better.

Videos by VICE

“Bloody Night” is taken from the London rabble-rousers’ debut album, The First, (which came out on Century Media last year) and also appears on a brand spankin’ new seven-inch that just came out on High Roller Records. “Bloody Night” lays claim to side A, while a previously unreleased cover version of Hawkwind’s “Levitation” graces side B.

Order your copy here, and settle in—it’s gonna be a long, bloody night!

North American heathens, take note—Amulet will be darkening our doorsteps come September before embarking on a full European tour. Dust off your denim and start hunting for your fingerless gloves—this one’s gonna be a ripper.





Kim Kelly is staying wicked’n’cruel on Twitter – @grimkim