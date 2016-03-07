PREMIERE: Watch Post-EBM Parisians Rendez-Vous’ Violent New Video for “Distance”





Four years ago, we spotted Rendez-Vous thanks to a handful of highly toxic songs (including a cover of “Wicked Game” by Chris Isaak). Two years later, they released a massive first EP that earned them an invitation to open for Lust For Youth and even an appearance on French TV show Direct 8. Now, in 2016, these synth-heavy Parisians are finally back with a new EP, Distance, scheduled for release on the Italian label AVANT! (on which you can find releases from Black Bug, Scorpio Violent, Cult Of Youth, The Feeling Of Love and King Dude, among others).

The record will be released on April 28, but we’re presenting you with the first single today—a video clip of the title track, “Distance.” Three minutes and 56 seconds of uninterrupted fighting in the street and one of the first certified bangers of this year so far. And it’s all happening below, for the first time in the history of uninterrupted fights.