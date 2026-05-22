Hey, Content Creators: Want to Get the Banned DJI Osmo Pocket 4?

Every vlogger is excited about the April 2026 launch of the DJI Osmo Pocket 4, the latest release of the heavyweight, de facto standard 4K video camera for those who need a steady, gimbaled cam they can hold with one hand. Yet when the FCC added DJI to a list of Chinese companies that would receive no further authorization to sell new products in the U.S. after December 23, 2025, it meant that suddenly Americans would be stuck with DJI’s aging catalog of existing products for the foreseeable future.

That includes the Osmo Pocket 4, which launched to the rest of the world last month. It’s not illegal to own in the U.S. DJI just can’t sell it in the U.S. because of the FCC ruling. So would-be consumers are still in a strange limbo. You can own it, but you can’t walk into a store and buy it. Web retailers to the rescue, then, for there are third-party retailers on Amazon, Walmart, and Newegg who are happy to sell you a DJI Osmo Pocket 4 and ship it for free to the US.

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legit retailers on legit platforms

You don’t have to go full sketchball and order one from a random guy in a trench coat on the street, who may or may not be wearing anything underneath said trench coat. You don’t even have to resort to eBay, even though there are plenty of stores based in South Korea that’ll sell you one and ship it to the US for free, too.

The beauty of the Osmo Pocket 4 compared to more traditional action cams like the mountable, weatherproof DJI Osmo Action 6 is that the Pocket 4 is set up on a handheld gimbal that steadies the shot as the camera operator moves around. Without a gimbal the video would look like it’s from the POV of a pukey, shakey, trembling person riding a rollercoaster. With the Osmo Pocket 4’s gimbal, it looks more like the buttery smooth professionalism of a highly polished operation.

And you can easily hold it in one hand. That’s made the DJI Osmo Pocket series a standard favorite for vloggers who like to narrate video while they’re on the move, such as travel vloggers. It’s a sweet camera. Too bad you can’t get it in the U.S. Shh, shh. You can’t—wink, wink—get it in the U.S., unless you know where you can.