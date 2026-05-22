Lovense’s Vibrator That Lets You Code Your Own Orgasm Is 50% Off

Every cam girl’s — and their fans’ — favorite sex toy brand just dropped a new vibe. Meet Lovense’s Velvo, the world’s first rotating beads rabbit vibrator. If that sounds confusing, I promise you’ll be a bit wet in a moment.

You know those hot pink egg vibes you see in porn? Typically, the viewers control the vibe and watch their favorite cam girl squirt everywhere. That same technology lives in Lovense’s Velvo, but turned up hella notches. You can quite literally customize, aka code, your orgasms in the app so you have consistently bomb nuts each time. It thrusts using rotating beads while rubbing the clit. It’s also entirely waterproof, but that’s literally the least of what it can do.

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Remember those Lovense eggs? The Velvo is a master controller, meaning you can operate the settings on any of your Lovense toys… using this one rabbit vibrator. Mind you, thrusting would’ve been good enough…

Dual Stimulation = Blended Orgasms

As if being able to code your own orgasm and thrusting your G-spot wasn’t enough, this will give you a lovely blended orgasm. A blended orgasm is basically the key to squirting, as Dr. Shamyra Howard, award-winning sexologist, told VICE. “Blended orgasms can increase overall arousal intensity because you’re stimulating multiple pleasure zones at once, usually the clitoris and internal areas at the same time. That combination can create stronger pelvic contractions and the kind of full-body release that some people associate with squirting.”

Don’t just stop there, though. “A lot of people need more clitoral stimulation than they realize, even when they’re focused on penetration. The key is consistent arousal.” So, keep Velvo in motion and let it thrust your G-spot while rubbing the clit. “The more aroused you are the more orgasm potential you have, and that increases the chance of squirting.”

If you’ve ever wanted to squirt but didn’t know how to get there, Velvo is your new bestie.

Shop now on Lovense’s website for 50% off.