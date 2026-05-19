7 Squirt-Worthy Sex Toys for Splashy Orgasms, Recommended by Doctors

So, you want to learn how to squirt but have no idea where to start? No problem, but one caveat: not everyone can squirt, so… Don’t drive yourself crazy. Instead, take these incoming tips from sex expert Dr. Shamyra Howard, Womanizer’s award-winning in-house sexologist, on how to squirt, the best sex positions, and sex toys to assist.

According to Howard, “A lot of people put pressure on themselves to ‘achieve’ squirting like it’s the gold medal of sex, when really it’s just one possible response to arousal, pelvic floor relaxation, and stimulation. Some people do it easily, some occasionally, and some never do.” If you’ve never made a woman squirt or are a woman who has tried and “failed,” remember that “None of that says anything about the quality of the sex they’re having.” Putting too much pressure on doing it can also make the body shut down and sorta say “fuck you.” In other words, you’re not squirting tonight.

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Howard continued, “Hydration helps. Relaxation helps. Feeling safe helps. And honestly, a lot of people mistake the urge to pee during G-zone stimulation as a sign to stop, when for some bodies, that sensation can actually be part of the build-up. So if you feel like you have to pee, let it go. Anything that happens during sex is all for pleasure.”

Below are the best toys recommended by sex and relationship experts Howard (mentioned above) and Dr. Jessica O’Reilly, a sex and relationship expert and author of “The New Sex Bible.” Stay till the end for sex position recs, too…

O’Reilly also shared a squirting cheat sheet that she often sees in squirting demos:

Curl a few fingers upward inside the vaginal canal in a come hither motion.

Press on the abdomen (press and release if you please or maintain pressure according to your preferences).

Breathe deeply and enjoy the sensation—regardless of outcome.

A Snapshot of Best Sex Toys for Squirting

Best Overall: Womanizer Duo 2

The Womanizer Duo 2 was recommended by not one, but two sex experts. Dr. Shamyra Howard shared that “Toys that combine internal pressure with strong clitoral stimulation can make exploration easier because they reduce the guesswork. The Womanizer Duo 2 is great because it combines air pulse clitoral stimulation with internal vibration at the same time, which can support blended orgasms.”

Duo 2 is going to stimulate your G-spot with vibrations as you stroke. My favorite part is catching little bits of suction on your clit as you stroke, from the suction head. To encourage squirting, try holding the suction head on your clit and gently moving your hips to stimulate your G-spot with the toy’s shaft.

This also has that lovely Afterglow feature, which basically slowly decreases the stimulation settings so you don’t go from vibrations and bliss to stopping pleasure immediately. In comparison to Tracy’s Dog, this feels slimmer in my hands.

Most versatile:

Remember the sex toy that made me drop to my knees in the shower? This was her. The Bellesa Thrust combines thrusting, circular massaging, and the most heavenly girth (it’s thick). If you love that “full” feeling during sex, you might enjoy just how much this fills you up. If you’re new to sex toys and trying to squirt, I fear this may knock you off your feet, too – in a good way.

This is in the shape of your standard rabbit vibrator, just more high-tech. The clitoral massager on this??? It massages, doesn’t suck, like the Womanizer Duo 2 or Tracy’s Dog OG 3. So, if you don’t like suction or find it too much, go for the Bellesa Thrust. The clit massager is also flexible, so you can get creative with how direct your pleasure is.

Also, it’s super fucking soft.

Read my full review of the Bellesa Thrust here

hardest worker: Unbound Clutch

If you read our bits on the Bellesa Thrust and thought you’d need more… oh, this is more. To this day, I’ve yet to experience a sex toy that fucks me harder than Unbound’s Clutch. To start, it has the shaft that goes inside of you, thrusts and vibrates, while the smaller arm vibrates on your clit with 7 intensity levels and 5 vibration patterns. It will take you a longggg time to cycle through each intensity level, so this could be the perfect match for your squirting experiments. This is also a great toy to have your partner use on you because of its triangle-shaped handle. It’s shaped almost like a sensual tool to get you off. It may be a bit tricky to use on yourself, however, due to its size (it’s big, like, will fill you up more than Bellesa’s Thrust big).

TL;DR? It’s like that one eater you have that has made you squirting his personal mission. Give this to them and let them go crazy, tbh.

For Dual Stimulation: Tracy’s Dog Og 3 Clit Sucker

You know that “come hither” motion that teases the G-spot? Tracy’s Dog OG 3 is not only shaped like that motion, but also has a clit sucker attached. This is one of those “Swiss Army Knife” toys that has a bunch in one, so you can explore max stimulation.

If you’d like to just use one function, you can remove the shaft by popping it out of the rounder portion (aka the clit sucker). Honestly, though, if you’re hoping to squirt, use them simultaneously. This sucker also has an extra suction head, shaped like an oval, so you can get better suction if your anatomy hates the more round option. Out of the few on this list with dual stimulation and a similar shape, this is the cheapest price-wise. (It’s still an award-winner, so don’t count its abilities out).

Best Luxury Sex Toy for Squirting:

Another banger if you love feeling filled up. This might look intimidating at first, but LELO’s Enigma has everything you need to try your hand at squirting — it just takes a different route. LELO uses sonic wave technology, which feels like actual waves of stimulation inside of you. So basically, you get clit sucking, and deeeeeply satisfying movement inside of you. It adds to the pressure you feel right as you’re about to squirt and IMO, pushes you past the anxiousness of feeling as though you might pee on someone. As this is happening, you’ll feel suction on your clit, too.

Enigma definitely feels luxury BTW, and the price does reflect it. So, if you’re on a budget, skip this. If you’re not on a budget, this just might convert you to a higher price point of pleasure. Sorry, not sorry.

If you’re a couple and have been trying to soak the sheets for a while now, the We-Vibe Chorus is lowkey engineered for that. The adjustable C-shape hits internally while grinding against the clit at the same time, creating that blended stimulation that transports your body into a big O. Unlike toys that turn partnered sex into a group project with too many moving parts (and tricky manuals), this one stays put (like, actually) during penetration, so you can focus on rhythm, pressure, and seeing how far you can take things together. You can also link this to your phone (We-Vibe app) or use the remote to control stimulation.

Tried and true pick: Playboy Pleasure On Repeat

Back to rabbit vibrators… Playboy Pleasure’s On Repeat is a less intimidating-looking vibe that’ll definitely get you off rather loudly. We can’t confirm it’ll make you squirt, but it does have all the mechanics to get you there. Just like any other rabbit vibe, it has a clit massager, except these are in the shape of bunny ears (very fitting for the Playboy team) and tickles the clit. The internal arm has a feature I love love love and miss (someone stole my moving boxes, and this was in one of them). The internal arm has massaging beads at the tip, so as you penetrate yourself, it literally massages your G-spot in a way that’s humanly impossible.

sex positions that make squirting easier, according to Dr. Reilly

If you want to experiment with squirting, certain sex positions can make you more successful. First, “consider positions that put pressure on the G-zone (and bladder),” Dr. Reilley shared. Also, “positions that allow for shallow pressure against the front wall of the vagina are worth exploring.” For example: