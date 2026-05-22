How to Play 5 Different Warhammer Games for Free Right Now

Fans of the grimdark world of Warhammer 40k have a chance to dive into a ton of free content this weekend and explore five different games for a few days.

Xbox Free Play Days Warhammer Takeover

Another Free Play Days weekend is here and Xbox Game Pass subcribers have a chance to explore a pretty exciting collection of titles for the next few days. This time around the weekend is Warhammer 40k-themed and Xbox is offering players the chance to check out five different titles set in that universe.

Videos by VICE

For this weekend, the full list of games available includes:

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine Master Crafted Edition

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor- Martyr

As always, players will need a Game Pass Ultimate, Premium or Essential membership to take advantage of this perk. Additionally, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine Master Crafted Edition and Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader are both available on Xbox consoles and Xbox on PC.

How To Access WArhammer Free Play Days Games

Screenshot: Steam

Players who are ready to dive into one (or more) of the Warhammer games this weekend can follow these steps to get started:

Find and install the games on each of the individual game details pages on Xbox.com.

Clicking through will send you to the Microsoft Store, where you must be signed in to see the option to install with your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Premium and Essential membership.

To download on console, click on the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and navigate down to the Free Play Days collection on your Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Players who get hooked on any of these Warhammer titles and want to continue playing after the Free Play Days period ends will have the option to purchase these titles at a limited time discount. Gamers who buy a game after the Free Play Days event can continue playing right where they left off.

Here are the current sale prices for each title:

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine Master Crafted Edition – $9.99

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader – $19.99

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector – $11.99

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters – $8.99

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor- Martyr – $49.99

Be sure to check back in the near future for more Xbox Game Pass updates and Free Play Days details.

The Warhammer takeover Free Play Days period is available now and closes on Monday, May 25.