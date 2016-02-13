Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Was Cut Off by ESPN for Political MVP Speech

Last night, Arcade Fire’s Win Butler competed in the 2016 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Canada’s team. It was a big event for Toronto, which included giving the key to the city to the 6’s favorite rapper, Drake. During the game itself, Butler played well enough in the game to earn himself the title of MVP. According to The Guardian, he spoke to ESPN’s Sage Steele, where he took his opportunity to speak to get political on television.

He stated, “I just want to say that it’s an election year in the US, the US has a lot they can learn from Canada. Healthcare, taking care of people, and I think—” was all he could muster out before being cut off by the newscasters at ESPN. Steele brought the mic back to herself, saying “So we’re talking about celebrities and not politics. Congratulations on your MVP!” before it cut to commercial.