Timberland jacket, vintage t-shirt, ASOS jeans, CAT boots, vintage scrunchie, earrings from Ridley Road
PHOTOGRAPHY BY TOM VAN SCHELVEN
STYLING BY KYLIE GRIFFITHS
Photographer’s assistant: Jack P Johnstone
Stylist’s assistant: Ella White
Hair and Makeup: Lydia Warhurst using Bobby Brown, MAC, Nars and Bumble and bumble
Make-up assistants: Esme Carpenter and Lucy Davis
Props: Marisha Green
Nails: WAH Nails
Models: Mimi from Nevs, Vanessa David from D1, Vanessa Lee from Elite
Videos by VICE
Top by Adidas Originals by Jeremy Scott, shorts from Beyond Retro, Vans trainers, Nike socks; Moschino swimsuit and Adidas slides; Lonsdale t-shirt, Nike shorts and trainers, ’47 Brand hat
Moschino swimsuit, vintage scrunchie
Vintage Reebok sweatshirt from Nordic Poetry, Adidas tracksuit bottoms; Adidas tracksuit, H&M top, boxers from Walthamstow Market
Adidas jacket and trainers, skirt from Nordic Poetry, earrings from Ridley Road; Tommy Hilfiger jacket, Topshop shorts, necklace from Ridley Road
Vintage Fila jacket from Radio Vintage, Lonsdale tracksuit bottoms, Reebok trainers, necklace from Ridley Road; Champion t-shirt, vintage Replay dungarees from Nordic Poetry, vintage scrunchie, earrings from Ridley Road, Timberland boots, Nike socks
Converse trainers, vintage scrunchie; Bench gilet, Carhartt shirt, ASOS tracksuit bottoms, Gogo Philip earrings; Lacoste playsuit (in the background)
Topshop jumpsuit, Gogo Philip jewellery; jacket by Stella McCartney from Liberty, vintage scrunchie; Moschino jacket, vintage scrunchie