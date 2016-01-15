A$AP Rocky Talks Travis Scott: “Let the People Decide If He’s a Biter”

Today, A$AP Rocky was invited on Hot 97 to do an interview with Ebro In The Morning. Rocky and Ebro hit numerous topics during the interview, including Yams Day on January 18 and giving hope to the youth (also he busts out a pretty hilarious British accent). He also went into detail about his perceived beef with Travi$ Scott, bringing up an interesting perspective, saying “if you’re going to inspire people, you can’t fault them for that. It makes you look crazy.” Guess we’ll see if music comes out from either party.

Watch the video below, and go to 13:21 to see Rocky discuss the beef.