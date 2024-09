Photo via Jonathan Furman on Instagram

With the Grammys occurring tonight, you can be very sure there will be a lot of tributes to the work of David Bowie. To kick things off as part of a pre-show special, Beck was joined by Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic of Nirvana, as well as Pat Smear, to play a few Bowie covers in memoriam. The group covered “The Man Who Sold the World,” which was notably featured on Nirvana’s legendary Unplugged in New York live album.

1st #PreGRAMMYGala performance is a tribute to David Bowie: @Beck and the living members of Nirvana (@DaveGrohl!) pic.twitter.com/g0SgrRtug5 — Brian A. Hernandez (@BAHjournalist) February 15, 2016