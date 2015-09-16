Behold. This. Sick. New. Revenge. Song.



Photo by Suren Karapetyan

Ross Bay war metal gods Revenge are poised to release their first new full-length since 2012’s excellent Scum.Collapse.Eradication. later this year via new label Season of Mist, and have just now seen fit to grace us with a new track from the forthcoming LP. Entitled Behold.Total.Rejection, the new album marks the band’s fifth such foray since its inception in 2000, and follows a split CD with Black Witchery released earlier this year by Nuclear War Now! Productions.

As is noted by a J. Campbell-penned statement on the Season of Mist website, “This album is a manifesto of rejection – rejection of the groundswell of mediocrity within the scene, rejection of compromise as a means of embracing of a wider audience, rejection of the dogma and strictures of religion and the trappings of the feeble social slave.”

Preorder the album here, and listen to “Wolf Slave Protocol (Choose Your Side)” below—keep an eye out for that apocalyptic mid-song groove. The album’s out November 13 on a host of formats, and Revenge themselves will be darkening the doorways of several upcoming festivals, including California Deathfest, Martyrdoom, and Netherlands Deathfest.

Tracklisting:

Scum Defection (Outsider Neutralized)

Shock Attrition (Control in Decline)

Wolf Slave Protocol (Choose Your Side)

Mass Death Mass

Mobilization Rites

Silent Enemy

Desolation Insignia

Hate Nomad

ETHR (Failure Erased)

Nihilist Militant (Total Rejection)