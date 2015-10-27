Beyonce Turns Tipper Gore’s Favorite Prince Song into a Tribute to Nicki Minaj

In an effort to promote their performance at TIDAL’s annual Tidaljam or TIVO Fest or whatever, Beyonce recently released a cover of Prince’s “Darling Nikki” where she flips the concept and talks about an actual “Nicki” instead of using the song as a vehicle to describe masturbation. In the short sound bite, you can hear Beyonce’s talent in bending melodies as she turns her encounter with Nicki Minaj into a near-lullaby near the end. Now the question remains as to how much different Nicki’s posterior looks in real life, versus in a magazine.

Slava Pastuk is the Editor of Noisey Canada. Follow him on Twitter.