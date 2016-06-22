Watch All That Is Beautiful in Beyonce’s Quasi-New Video for “Sorry”





Beyonce has released the video for her savagely stinging “Sorry” off this year’s surprise album, Lemonade. Wait, what? Haven’t we seen this a thousand times already? If you watched the HBO documentary then this isn’t exactly news. As the first official single off Lemonade, “Sorry” is a black and white stylized video that begins with Beyonce’s sizzling narration: “So what are you going to say at my funeral now that you’ve killed me?” Honestly, how is Jay Z ever going to live this down? “Sorry” is, in my opinion, the best track off Lemonade and the video is, admittedly, incredible too. We have Beyonce and Serena Williams giving off immense sass, Bey and a whole bus full of women throwing their middle fingers up, and Bey dancing ona bus!!! It’s pure madness the only way Bey can do it.

If you didn’t watch the doc then hit play below and join the rest of us heart-eyes emojing over it:

Sarah MacDonald wrote about this because she just wanted to listen to the song again. Follow her on Twitter.