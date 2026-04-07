4/20 Is Basically Black Friday for Weed— Here Are the Best Deals

The first real 4/20 deals of 2026 are officially here. We’re tracking the best shoppable offers, that include bundles, sitewide discounts, and early drops that are actually worth your money as we celebrate our love of cweed. Check back periodically as we’ll keep updating this list brands roll out their sales and drop prices on hot cannabis products we are into.

WYNK: 4/20 Bundle

If you’re looking for a clean, no-brainer 4/20 buy, this is it. WYNK’s bundle offers what the brand does best: low-dose, fast-onset THC drinks that feel closer to cracking a beer than committing to an edible.

Videos by VICE

48-pack variety bundle

Includes cooler + koozies

10 to 15 minute onset

1:1 THC:CBD

Priced below buying individually

Why this deal is a score: This bundle serves a social function that’s easy to dose, but also buildable.

Cycling Frog: Up to 30% Off

Cycling Frog quietly flipped from “background discounts” into a full 4/20 rollout. Right now it’s the most dynamic sale with multiple SKUs, rotating promos, and real price cuts.

20% off seltzers

Up to 30% off select products, like the Pomegranate THC Spritz

Free shipping (on certain thresholds)

Limited-time drops rotating in (so check back often)

Why these deals are a score: Cycling Frog offers more variety than other cannabis brands, plus slightly more experimental flavors and effects. We feel that there’s actual depth across Cycling Frog’s lineup. This is where you go if you want options.

cbdMD: 4/20 Pre-Party Bundle

cbdMD is going into the “prep for 4/20” angle with a bundled kit that covers multiple formats.

Multi-product bundle (gummies, tinctures, etc.)

Stackable with sitewide discounts (20 to 30%)

Why these deals are a score: Besides chasing a high, this is more about building a routine. If you’re newer to THC/CBD, or want something more controlled, this is the easiest entry point.

Session Goods: Up to 50% Off

If your setup needs an upgrade, Session Goods is running one of the strongest 4/20 sales in the accessories category right now, with discounts hitting up to 50% off.

Up to 50% off select items

20 to 30% off bongs and pipes

30% off bundles and kits

Free shipping on higher-order thresholds

Why these deals are a score: Session Goods makes some of the cleanest, design-forward glass out there (like bongs you don’t feel like hiding when guests come over). The discounts are sweeter than most gear brands, and unlike THC products, this is an easy buy that ships anywhere.

Kiva Confections: Buy More, Save More

Kiva’s hemp line is officially in 4/20 mode with a “20 Days of Saving” campaign that rewards bigger carts.

Buy 4+ products, get 20% off

Subscribe (4+ products), get 30% off for 3 months

Why these deals are a score: These deals are meant for stocking up. If you already know you like Camino gummies or any of Kiva’s offerings, the savings kick in quickly, especially with the subscription option.

HOT TIP: use Weedmaps for local shopping

Weedmaps is where local cannabis dispensaries dump their 4/20 deals like BOGOs, 60% off discounts, and in-store exclusives you won’t find on brand sites. Check it daily if you plan to shop locally in person because the best stuff doesn’t last.