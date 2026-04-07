4/20 Is Basically Black Friday for Weed— Here Are the Best Deals

The first real 4/20 deals of 2026 are officially here. We’re tracking the best shoppable offers, that include bundles, sitewide discounts, and early drops that are actually worth your money as we celebrate our love of cweed. Check back periodically as we’ll keep updating this list brands roll out their sales and drop prices on hot cannabis products we are into.
WYNK: 4/20 Bundle
If you’re looking for a clean, no-brainer 4/20 buy, this is it. WYNK’s bundle offers what the brand does best: low-dose, fast-onset THC drinks that feel closer to cracking a beer than committing to an edible.
Videos by VICE
- 48-pack variety bundle
- Includes cooler + koozies
- 10 to 15 minute onset
- 1:1 THC:CBD
- Priced below buying individually
Why this deal is a score: This bundle serves a social function that’s easy to dose, but also buildable.
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Cycling Frog: Up to 30% Off
Cycling Frog quietly flipped from “background discounts” into a full 4/20 rollout. Right now it’s the most dynamic sale with multiple SKUs, rotating promos, and real price cuts.
- 20% off seltzers
- Up to 30% off select products, like the Pomegranate THC Spritz
- Free shipping (on certain thresholds)
- Limited-time drops rotating in (so check back often)
Why these deals are a score: Cycling Frog offers more variety than other cannabis brands, plus slightly more experimental flavors and effects. We feel that there’s actual depth across Cycling Frog’s lineup. This is where you go if you want options.
Cycling Frog: Up to 30% Off (opens in a new window)
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
cbdMD: 4/20 Pre-Party Bundle
cbdMD is going into the “prep for 4/20” angle with a bundled kit that covers multiple formats.
- Multi-product bundle (gummies, tinctures, etc.)
- Stackable with sitewide discounts (20 to 30%)
Why these deals are a score: Besides chasing a high, this is more about building a routine. If you’re newer to THC/CBD, or want something more controlled, this is the easiest entry point.
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Session Goods: Up to 50% Off
If your setup needs an upgrade, Session Goods is running one of the strongest 4/20 sales in the accessories category right now, with discounts hitting up to 50% off.
- Up to 50% off select items
- 20 to 30% off bongs and pipes
- 30% off bundles and kits
- Free shipping on higher-order thresholds
Why these deals are a score: Session Goods makes some of the cleanest, design-forward glass out there (like bongs you don’t feel like hiding when guests come over). The discounts are sweeter than most gear brands, and unlike THC products, this is an easy buy that ships anywhere.
Session Goods: Up to 50% Off (opens in a new window)
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Kiva Confections: Buy More, Save More
Kiva’s hemp line is officially in 4/20 mode with a “20 Days of Saving” campaign that rewards bigger carts.
- Buy 4+ products, get 20% off
- Subscribe (4+ products), get 30% off for 3 months
Why these deals are a score: These deals are meant for stocking up. If you already know you like Camino gummies or any of Kiva’s offerings, the savings kick in quickly, especially with the subscription option.
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
HOT TIP: use Weedmaps for local shopping
Weedmaps is where local cannabis dispensaries dump their 4/20 deals like BOGOs, 60% off discounts, and in-store exclusives you won’t find on brand sites. Check it daily if you plan to shop locally in person because the best stuff doesn’t last.