Amanda Bynes Teases an EDM and Rap Inspired Return to Music

Amanda Bynes last made music in 2022 when she released “Diamonds” with her then-fiancé Paul Michael. The pair have since split, but Bynes is making her music comeback on April 10 with the single “Girlfriend.”

“My inspiration was a lot of EDM, as well as rap,” she told E! Online. The previous single leaned rap as well, which was an unexpected move for the former Nickelodeon star. But Bynes has made several surprising career shifts in the past couple of decades, not to mention had her fair share of highs and lows, to put it mildly.

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For “Girlfriend,” Bynes collaborated with rapper Fenix Flexin, and signed to Create Music Group. The company has a decent portfolio of EDM and electronic labels, such as Deadmau5’s label Mau5trap and NYC-based Broke Records, which represents BBNO$ and Foster the People.

Amanda Bynes Releasing Newest Single on Create Music Group Label

“‘Girlfriend’ blends melodic rap with EDM-inspired production, creating a catchy, high-replay record with a smooth West Coast bounce,” Create Music Group said in a statement. “Built around a strong hook and confident, flirt-heavy energy, it’s designed for repeat listens and wide playlist appeal.”

The label also highlighted the single’s “familiar L.A. sound.” Additionally, it manages to stay “fresh and accessible.”

On Instagram, Bynes reposted the announcement from Create Music Group that she had signed to the label. In the comments, fans shared excitement for the upcoming single and love for Bynes.

“I’m rooting for you, Amanda,” one person wrote. Another commented, “Can’t wait!!” with fire emojis, while another shared, “WE LOVE YOU AMANDA we’re all rooting for you babe!”

Amanda Bynes stepped away from the spotlight in the 2010s, and was put under a conservatorship in 2013 following mental health issues and drug abuse. In 2022, she successfully ended the conservatorship, in a story that hits eerily close to Britney Spears’.

At the time, Bynes shared her continued dedication to self-improvement after the conservatorship. “In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter,” she said.