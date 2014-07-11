Big Narstie has starred in extremely popular internet shows, taken part in near x-rated photo-shoots, and been an esteemed TV critic. He’s a man of many talents – Big Narstie doesn’t just release music and stay true to #base, he’s a creative machine, getting involved the sort of fun shit you can only dream of doing. Anyway – not content with everything he’s already achieve, Narstie is now the star in his own mini-documentary, Big Narstie: Return of the Giant.

Premiering in full above, the film features everyone from Jammer to Sox, and tells the entire Big Narstie story from start to current day. Watch above.

Catch Big Narstie at the Purple Turtle in Camden on July 30. Assuming you’ve made it this far you can probably read but just in case – the night will feature performances from JME, Meridian Dan, Lady Leshurr, and a bunch of other people. Tickets on the door.

