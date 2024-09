Photo by Allison Wolfe of Bratmobile

Kathleen Hanna is back in a big way. From headlining festivals as The Julie Ruin to teasing us with previously unheard Bikini Kill tracks, the OG riot grrrl is making her long-awaited return to the mic and the throne. Last month, the Bikini Kill-ers announced a reissue of their 1991 demo cassette Revolution Girl Style Now—and it’s finally here! Get ready for three bass-driven BK deep cuts: “Playground,” “Ocean Song,” and “Just Once.” Stream it all below.