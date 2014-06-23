Blind Gunslinger

At 27, Carey McWilliams became the first totally blind person in the USA to acquire a concealed-carry permit. Despite weapons training during his Reserve Officers’ Training Corps years, McWilliams has faced opposition to his right to bear arms from both the media and public officials.

Once fervently against hunting, McWilliams now views hunting as a way to connect to a system greater than himself and cope with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder brought on by a recent violent dog attack. In his downtime, he carries a loaded pistol to the grocery store.

Videos by VICE

VICE headed to North Dakota to witness life as America’s foremost blind outdoorsman and gun enthusiast.