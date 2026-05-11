Crimson Desert Update 1.06.00 Lets Players Create Their Own Mounts – Full Patch Notes

The Crimson Desert Update 1.06.00 is now live, and it’s completely overhauled the mount system. Players will now be able to tame many wild animals and creatures to make them permanent rides. Here is everything included in the latest Crimson Desert patch notes.

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

As we , Pearl Abyss had announced that it would be adding a “special mount” feature to Crimson Desert in a surprise update. However, at the time, we didn’t know what this meant. Well, the wait is finally over, as the latest Crimson Desert Update 1.06.00 has gone live on all platforms and had added the new feature.

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The new Crimson Desert special mount system lets you create your own mount by taming wild animals. This is a big deal, as it essentially adds hundreds of ride options to the game. Although not every pet is rideable, the list is already pretty extensive. For example, you can now create permanent special mounts from wild boars, deer, and even iguanas!

For your convenience, here is everything included in the Crimson Desert patch notes for Update 1.06.00:

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

New Special Mounts Added

Players can now tame and register special mounts after gaining their trust.

Tameable animals include Bears, Boars, Wolves, Deer, Mountain Goats, Kuku Birds, Iguanas, Raptors, Camels, Lions, and Tigers.

Ferocious animals must first be subdued and fed before they can be tamed.

Some species require unique taming methods.

Feeding untamable animals will no longer increase trust levels.

You Can Now Feed Mounts While Riding Players can feed mounts directly from their inventory while mounted by selecting the new “Feed” option.

Special Mount Inventory Tab Added A dedicated Special Mounts tab has been added to the inventory UI. Mount quickslots were also adjusted so players can now assign 1 regular mount and 1 special mount.

Special Mount Saddles Are Now Available Saddles can now be equipped on special mounts. Saddles no longer appear as part of a mount’s default appearance. New saddle types can be purchased from saddleries across the world.

Different Cities Now Sell Unique Saddles Hernand Saddlery: Wolves and Bears Equinsher Saddlery: Deer and Wolves Calphade Saddlery: Bears and Kuku Birds Demeniss Saddlery: Kuku Birds and Deer Pailune Saddlery: Bears and Ibexes Delesyia Saddlery: Warthogs Tommaso Saddlery: Iguanas Varnia Saddlery: Camels



New “Extraction” System Lets You Recover Upgrade Materials

A major new Extraction feature allows players to recover materials used to refine equipment.

Extraction can reset gear back to earlier refinement levels without destroying the item.

Players can choose to remove a single refinement level or fully revert gear back to its original state.

Special materials like Artifacts and Aeserion’s Scale return at 100%.

Common materials such as Iron Ore and Bloodstones recover at around 70%.

New Unarmed Combat Skills Added Oongka now has brand-new unarmed combat skills. Players can select “Fists” in the skill menu to access them. Damiane unarmed combat skills are planned for the next update.

Sword Sheaths Added Players can now display weapon sheaths on characters. A new “Display Sheath” toggle lets players customize visibility.

Pet Dogs Can Now Fight Enemies The new “Sigil of Valor” item allows pet dogs to attack enemies. The item can be purchased from the Secret Shop NPC in Pororin.

New Claw Machine Mini-Game Added A claw machine has been added to the Laughing Marionette. Rewards include lighting items, furniture, special headgear, Abyss Artifacts, and Abyss Gear.



Major Crimson Desert Gameplay Improvements

Visiones Gear Can Now Be Enhanced Certain equipment can now be enhanced and fitted with Abyss Gear sockets. Some gear types will have fewer sockets for balance reasons.

Inventory Quality-of-Life Features Added New “Clean All,” “Butcher All,” and “Obtain All Seeds” options have been added.

More Items Can Now Stack Furniture and ornament items can now stack in inventories.

Kliff Can Wear Oongka Outfits Kliff can now equip certain Oongka outfits. The “Greymane Cloth Cloak” was also added for Oongka.



Combat and Gameplay Changes

Improved unarmed combat animations and movement.

“Blinding Flash” can now be used without a weapon equipped.

Two-handed cannons received new visual effects and attack power adjustments.

Chain attacks after “Roundhouse Kick” were improved.

Ranged weapon targeting against small animals was enhanced.

Fixed bosses taking excessive damage from heavy objects.

Fixed arrows not firing after loading saves.

UI and Control Improvements

Bookshelf item placement is now easier during housing decoration.

Climbing through windows was improved.

NPC-following camera movement was adjusted to feel smoother.

Added a search function to the Skills menu.

Fishing guides now remain visible while waiting.

Character customization menus now display player currency.

Graphics and HDR Improvements

Added a new “Night Tone Mode” graphics option. Enabled: softer colors and brighter shadows. Disabled: sharper visuals and darker shaded areas.

HDR support was improved on Mac.

Fixed GPU crashes on Mac.

Fixed HDR, Frame Generation, and overlay-related crashes.

Fixed multiple visual bugs involving waterfalls, Photo Mode, and ultra-wide resolutions.

Pet Dogs Can Now Fight Enemies In Crimson Desert

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

Another feature I wanted to highlight is that your pet dog now attack enemies. Players who visit the secret shop NPC in Poroin, can now purchase the ‘Sigil of Valor’ item to enable the new combat feature. Once the item is equipped, you can set it so your pet will now attack enemy NPC’s while in battle or exploring the maps overworld.

This is so incredibly awesome. Finally, the Crimson Desert Update 1.06.00 is now live on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. If you already have automatic updates toggled on, it might have even already been installed. Just make sure to check that your Crimson Desert has version 1.06.00 installed.

As far as when the next patch notes will come out, we don’t currently know. However, Pearl Abyss has just dropped one of the largest Crimson Desert updates so far, and it came completely out of nowhere. So it’s anyone’s guess what features could be added next. However, the game keeps getting better every few weeks, literally.