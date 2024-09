About a month ago we promoted Nick Gazin from resident mouthbreather to art editor, and one of his first orders of business has been to ratchet up the number of serialised comics on VICE.com. Last week saw the first installment of Anya Davidson’s Band for Life, and today we are happy to premiere the first of Alex Schubert’s new series, Blobby Boys. Give it a read below, and check back for part two next week.