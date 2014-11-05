Breton Have Dropped a Stunning New Video

What do you do if your South London studio squat is going to get demolished? Just move to Berlin. That’s what Breton did before writing their second album War Room Stories, and it doesn’t take a specialist to identify how the dark and spacious techno vibes of their new German home subtly found its way into the Breton sound. This latest track “Titan” is a troubled but euphoric dose of dance pop, and it’s the first of a bunch of bonus tracks set to come out with the next week’s special reissue of that highly rated second album.

Those aware of the band will know they value visuals just as highly as music, and the video (watch below) for “Titan” doesn’t disappoint. I could explain it, but why not let Roman of Breton run you through it himself?

“The 5 characters in the video are all dealing with separation in different ways. The two men in the garage are splitting up, physically (and violently) getting closer as their relationship breaks down. The skinny young man hates how he looks, and wants to be more attractive and healthy. The black guy keeps switching from accepting the collapse of his relationship to being furious about it being taken away from him. The woman in the bathroom wants to change how she looks. The young kid on the bike is meant to feel safe in his group, and happy to belong to something, but when he tried to leave they turn against him. The video was also shot 15 min walk from our old studio, “the lab. An area I had avoided since the band lost that space. We thought that our very last moment on this album should have one last look at where we started, so a squat in south London seemed a logical location.”

Breton will be on tour in Europe throughout November (dates here) culminating in a final London show at Heaven on December 2.

The special reissue of ‘War Room Stories’ comes out on November 10 via Cut Tooth/Believe Recordings. Pre-order it here.