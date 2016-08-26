Britney Spears Carpool Karaoke Will Make You Wish Britney Spears Was Your Bezzie

How are you feeling today? A bit… meh? If someone asked you on a scale of 1-10, what would you be? A five? Would you describe your current mood as “fine”? Because it’s Friday and you’ve been working all week and it’s way too hot outside? Well, here is something that will push that five to a ten, and that “fine” to an “extremely good thank you” because Britney Spears – who deserves no introduction because she is Britney actual Spears – has gone and done carpool karaoke with James Corden, and it’s the most joyful thing you will see all week.

Here are a few reasons why these nine minutes of Britney are the best. First, she hints that she is possibly into bondage tickle sex. She also says she will “never do the whole men thing again” but she might “French kiss someone.” She reveals how she legit books into hotels under the alias “Anita Dick”. At one point, she waves out the window and smiles to a random passer by. When James Corden asks her what “Oops! I did it Again” is about, she just says, “I don’t know.” She also regularly forgets the words to her own songs (but who can blame her really, because she has released nine damn albums, with another on the way). Oh, and she is also the first person to seem kinda embarrassed to sit next to James Corden, like he’s her dad and should stop doing all those Britney moves.

Watching this video will make you want to become friends with Britney Spears. She is the kind of person who would come over to your house if you were having a personal crisis and tell you you’re perfect and great, and that cocktails are better than relationships anyway. She has nice sunglasses, and a face like sunshine. She has kissed Madonna. She has swung a python around her neck. She is probably indirectly responsible for all your favourite pop stars. She is Britney Bitch.

Watch the video below, and click here to read about her rise, fall and rise again.

