Check Out the Sickest Moments From Brixton Broadcast Barcelona 2015

This year, Brixton 2015 came through multiple countries and cities including Berlin, Germany and Austin, TX. They hosted a ton of awesome bands this year Aliment, The Saurs, The Parrots, Thee MVP’s, Bazooka, Sultan Bathery and Wau y Los Arrrghs. The grouping of bands from Spain, England, Greece and Italy provided some good old fashioned sweaty rock n roll, fire breathing and high vibes. But like a lot of people, we’re sure you missed out because you were too busy making loan payments or whatever takes up your time. Luckily for you we’ve got an awesome video for you to check out below, featuring all the bands above.

BRIXTON BROADCAST BARCELONA 2015 RECAP from BRIXTON on Vimeo.

Here’s a wrap up of both nights at the Apolo in Barcelona. Click to watch performances from Aliment, The Saurs, Thee MVPs, Bazooka, Sultan Bathery and Wau Y Los Arrrghs!

Thanks again to bands, venue and everyone who came and hung out with us!