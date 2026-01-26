Mary J. Blige Recalls How a Leak Ruined a ‘Monster’ Collaboration With Jay-Z

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul has been integral to so many classic rap songs. Mary J. Blige was the key piece that elevated Method Man’s “You’re All I Need” to an all-time love song. She brought the devastating soul to Ghostface Killah’s “All That I Got Is You”. Her work with Lil Kim on “I Can Love You” is another timeless example of how hip-hop and R&B work seamlessly together. She’s made records with the biggest and best rap has to offer.

However, we’ll never know how many records we’ve missed out on because of pesky leaks. Mary J. Blige unfortunately knows all too well how they can mess up an artist’s plans. In a January 2026 interview with Carmelo Anthony on his podcast, she revealed she had listened to an unreleased Jay-Z collaboration. When they recorded it at the time, they were all excited about the record’s potential.

However, that excitement couldn’t be contained, and someone in her camp leaked the record accordingly. “I was playing one the other day, and this one actually has Hov on it,” Mary told Melo. “And it’s a monster, too! When we were younger, we were amped recording that record. I’m not gonna say who it was, but somebody leaked it, and then we couldn’t do anything with it.”

Mary J. Blige Says There’s an Old Jay-Z Collab That She Hopes to Revisit

Sometimes, when a record gets leaked, people decide to release it anyway. This could’ve happened, but Jay-Z wouldn’t approve of it. Unfortunately, Hov felt “disrespected” at the time, and the record has collected dust ever since. However, Mary teased that perhaps she could look into revisiting the record if he’s amicable.

Thankfully, the leak didn’t deter Hov from working with Mary J. Blige forever. They’ve connected over the years on a variety of different records. Their first song together was the classic intro to Jay-Z’s Reasonable Doubt in 1996, “Can’t Knock The Hustle”. Then, in 2003 and 2005, Hov came through on Mary’s albums Love & Life and The Breakthrough, respectively.

Elsewhere in the interview, Mary J. Blige talked about how she decided against cutting a record that ended up becoming a massive hit for Rihanna. “Dream and Tricky [Stewart] came to me with ‘Umbrella’, and all I heard was [the vocalized refrain] ‘aye, aye,’ and I was like ‘Yo, my fans is gonna bug out on me if they hear me talking about ‘aye aye, aye.’ So I was like, ‘I got a lot going on. So I’m going to pass,’” Mary recalled.

“Then, when I heard Rihanna do it, I was like, ‘See, it was for Rihanna. It wasn’t for me.’ I’m not afraid to pass on something that’s not for me. It got away, it got away, but it wasn’t for me in the first place.”