Apple TV Trial Over? Try This for 30 Days Free Instead.

Apple TV teased me. I have a feeling that there’s nothing special about me, and that it’s out there teasing a lot of people. Maybe even everyone. I’ve been putting off the latest season of Slow Horses, along with Chief of War and Pluribus, which nobody can seem to stop talking about.

And then I saw it: a free seven-day trial. No, no. This can’t be. Apple TV rarely gives away a free trial, and these are usually for new subscribers. But no, Apple insisted. It walked me all the way through the sign-in page, and then at the last screen hit me with the ugly truth I’d pushed away into the self-deluding part of my brain: I’d already used my trial long ago.

Videos by VICE

Rats. But then I remembered something: You can get 30 days free of Apple TV, along with Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, the all-new Apple Fitness+, and iCloud+. All you have to do is activate a trial of Apple One.

the (Apple) one and only…

Apple One is Apple’s bundle for a grab bag of its fancier upgrades to its subscription services. Whether you care about the other five subscriptions or not, it can be your entry into a month’s worth of Apple TV streaming to catch up on all those shows that you haven’t watched.

Unlike the Apple TV trial, you can’t sign up for it through a website or through the Apple TV interface. You have to sign up through your Apple device’s settings. Whether you’re on an iPad, iPhone, or Mac, go into its System Settings and enter “subscriptions” into the search bar.

Click Subscriptions. Unless you’ve previously done this and used up your Apple One trial before, you should see a trial offer. I gave it a whirl on my iPhone just now, and it worked just fine.

Once you click, you’ll have access to 30 days of upgraded Apple TV, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, the all-new Apple Fitness+, and iCloud+. Make sure you cancel the trial before it ends; you’ll be charged the standard rate of $20 per month, beginning on the 31st day. Or just hang onto your Apple One subscription if you find it worth it.