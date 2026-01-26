February’s Snow Moon Is Coming. Here’s When (and How) to See It.

The second full moon of the new year is occurring this Sunday, allowing us to release anything that’s keeping us stagnant. Interested in learning how the Snow Moon in Leo will affect you? Let’s dive in.

When Is the Full Moon in Leo?

February’s full moon, also referred to as the Snow Moon, will reach peak illumination on the evening of February 1 EST. However, it will appear nearly full in the few days prior to and following its peak.

Videos by VICE

The full moon occurs when the sun illuminates the entire Earth-facing side of the moon, making it look full. During this time, the moon is on the opposite side of Earth from the sun.

According to NASA, “This is as close as we come to seeing the sun’s illumination of the entire day side of the moon (so, technically, this would be the real half moon).”

What Is a Snow Moon?

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, “The explanation behind February’s full moon name is a fairly straightforward one: it’s known as the Snow Moon due to the typically heavy snowfall that occurs in February.”

On average, February was historically known as the snowiest month in the U.S. There’s something magical about the full moon rising above a gorgeous snow-covered scene.

“In the 1760s, Captain Jonathan Carver, who had visited with the Naudowessie (Dakota), wrote that the name used for this period was the Snow Moon, ‘because more snow commonly falls during this month than any other in the winter,’” The Old Farmer’s Almanac reports.

Some alternative names for the February full moon include the Bald Eagle Moon, Raccoon Moon, Groundhog Moon, Goose Moon, and many more.

How the Full Moon in Leo Might Affect You Energetically

There’s a reason people joke, “It must be a full moon!” when plans go awry, and people act a bit chaotic. Historically, some used to believe that the moon held power over our emotions, with each phase influencing our mental states. Of course, there’s no scientific evidence that this is true. However, many do report feeling more emotional or sensitive during the full moon.

According to AstroSeek, when the moon enters Leo, “You feel safe in moments when you can impress others and get praise and admiration. Yet, when you get into the spotlight, you may find yourself at a loss. Maybe you should admit your fear of criticism and your inability to accept criticism. It is very important to accept feedback and use it for improvement.”

This is especially relevant during the full moon, which is said to heighten our emotions and expose our deepest fears and insecurities. Use the full moon in Leo as a time to reflect and release anything that isn’t serving you. Don’t be afraid to get vulnerable in the process—no matter how uncomfortable it might feel.

Full Moon Rituals to Practice During the Snow Moon

Full moon “rituals” can be a fun, lighthearted way to celebrate this abundant lunar phase. Here are a few ideas for February’s Snow Moon.

Host a Cozy Self-Love Evening

February is typically associated with romantic love, but we often neglect or dismiss one of the most important forms of love: self-love. To celebrate the Snow Moon, create your own cozy self-care evening. Set the scene with candles, incense, a hearty meal on the stove, cookies in the oven, a hot mug of tea, string lights, etc. Read your favorite book, journal your feelings, or binge-watch your go-to comfort show. Showing yourself some tender love and care is the ultimate full moon ritual.

Write Letters of Release

Many people believe the full moon is a period of release—to let go of what no longer serves us. If you want to embrace this concept, consider writing letters addressed to the subject of your release. For example, maybe you want to let go of your perfectionism. Write a letter to the part of yourself that feels the need to be flawless to “earn” or “deserve” love. Explain why this tendency is no longer helping you but is now harming you.

Then, end the letter by expressing your desire to release this habit/pattern. You can rip it up, safely burn it, or simply throw it away to symbolize leaving it behind.