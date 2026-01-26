Pokémon GO’s Final January Spotlight Hour Delivers The Best Bonus

The last Spotlight Hour of January 2026 is right around the corner and Pokémon GO trainers are going to be able to stock up on Stardust during the Tuesday night event.

Now that the final week of January 2026 has arrived, Pokémon GO players only have one more Spotlight Hour event to enjoy before they enter the final month of the Precious Paths season.

This week is all about Foongus, the Generation V Grass-/Poison-type Mushroom Pokémon. Whether players are fans of the Mushroom Pokémon or not, this week’s additional bonus is likely going to get them out and playing during the Spotlight Hour.

The Foongus Spotlight Hour starts on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at 6:00 PM local time. The Spotlight Hour concludes on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at 7:00 PM local time.

During the Foongus Spotlight Hour, players can enjoy the following bonuses:

You will get 2x Stardust for catching Pokémon

Shiny Foongus and its evolutions are available in Pokémon GO

How to Make the Most of the stardust Bonus

The biggest attraction about this event for most players is going to be the chance to take advantage of the 2x Stardust bonus. In order to get the most bang for their buck, players should try to stack that bonus with other Stardust bonuses.

Part of what makes this opportunity so rewarding is that Foongus is one of the rare Pokémon that give extra Stardust on catch. That means that during the event, a regular Foongus catch with no Star Piece active is already going to net 1,000 Stardust.

Be sure to activate a Star Piece at the start of the event and keep that condition active for the full window. Although players can’t control the weather, there will be additional Stardust bonuses for Weather Boosted catches. For Foongus, players want to have Sunny or Cloudy conditions in the game.

Players who have a Star Piece active and get a weather boosted catch will have the highest potential for collecting the most Stardust during the event. Catch a Foongus during the event with a Star Piece active and the Weather Boost will get players 1,875 Stardust.

That should be everything players need to know to prepare for the big Stardust bonus and the final Spotlight Hour of January 2026. Be sure to check back soon for more details about February 2026 events and the final weeks of the Precious Paths season.

Pokémon GO is available now in select regions on mobile devices.