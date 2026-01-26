THC Mocktails to Finish Dry January Strong (And Enjoy Year Round)

If you’re one of the many people participating in Dry January this year, congratulations, you’ve made it to the final stretch. The month is nearing an end. If you’re looking for an extra boost to make it to February, or want to continue on a dry journey (or a more flexible damp version), you live in the right timeline. You can grab alcohol-free beer, cannabis seltzers, and plenty of other great options just about anywhere.

Want something a little fancier to carry you through? Try these THC mocktails for some extra pizzazz.

All of these THC cocktails allow you to choose your preferred dose. If you want to use three or four drink mixers per beverage, be my guest. Just stay mindful of how much THC you’re consuming at once. Each recipe makes one serving, so adjust accordingly to your needs.

Lemon Ginger THC Mocktail

Ginger is a delicious cocktail ingredient. Its strong flavor makes it a fabulous choice for alcohol-free mixed drinks that pack a punch.

To make a lemon ginger THC mocktail, start by making a small shot of ginger juice:

Blend about one inch of a ginger root with one teaspoon of lemon juice and one teaspoon of water

Strain it through a fine mesh strainer or cheese cloth

To make one serving, you need:

Ginger juice shot

1 tbsp lemon juice

Ice

Soda water

THC mixer packet(s) (WIMS Ginger Lime pocket tonic is perfect for this)

Optional: simple syrup to taste

Lemon Ginger THC Mocktail steps:

Pour the ginger juice, lemon juice, ice, and THC packet(s) in a cocktail shaker Close the lid tightly and shake for about 15 seconds Pour into a cocktail glass and top with soda water

Notes: You can add simple syrup to this recipe if you find the citrus and ginger to be too intense. I prefer the drink without any additional sweetener, but I see why some people might prefer to sweeten it up.

You can use any THC cocktail packets–just be sure that the flavors will blend well. Cann’s Lemon Lavender Roadies would make a nice complement, as well. Or you can go for an unflavored THC cocktail mixer to ensure the flavor doesn’t get compromised.

Easy THC Margarita

Santa Fe, New Mexico, United States. Tray of margaritas on the rocks

You can’t go wrong with a margarita. Transforming the classic into a cannabis mocktail is an easy switch.

Here’s what you need for one serving:

3 tbsp lime juice

2 tbsp orange juice

½ cup sparkling water

2 tsp agave syrup (or simple syrup)

THC mixer packet(s) (unflavored packets from 1906 Off Duty or WIMS will work great)

Ice

Salt and lime to garnish

To make the THC margarita:

Cut a small slice in a lime wedge and run it around the rim of your glass Dip the rim in a plate of salt Add all the ingredients to the glass and stir gently for about 15 seconds

Cucumber Mule THC Mocktail

Classic Moscow mule cocktail with green lime, mint, ice in a copper mug on a black table.

This one’s cool and refreshing, perfect for a pick-me-up any time of day.

To make one serving, you’ll need:

Half of a cucumber, cut in slices

1 tsp lime or lime juice

Handful of fresh mint leaves

1 tbsp simple syrup

8 oz ginger beer

THC mixer packet (unflavored packets from 1906 Off Duty or WIMS will work great)

Ice

To make the drink:

Muddle your cucumber slices and mint together in a cocktail shaker to release their juices Add lime juice, simple syrup, ice, and the THC mixer packet to the shaker Shake vigorously for about 15 seconds Pour into copper mug over ice Top with ginger beer

THC Collins

Refreshing Classic Tom Collins Cocktail with a Cherry and Lemon Slice

Instead of the classic Tom Collins–with lemon juice, gin, soda water, and simple syrup–this drink features Artet’s cannabis-infused aperitif. It’s used in place of a shot and features a delicious blend of botanicals: cardamom, allspice, ginger, chamomile, gentian, juniper, and grapefruit. The combination provides a smooth liquor alternative with a great deal of depth.

For one serving, you’ll need:

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp simple syrup

1 dosing cap of Artet infused aperitif

Club soda to top

Ice

Optional: Lemon wheel and maraschino cherry to garnish

Steps:

Fill a tall glass with ice Add the lemon juice, simple syrup, and aperitif Stir Optional: Garnish with lemon wheel and cherry

Other ways to spice up your Dry January

If you want something more low effort, you can just spice up a canned THC drink. Many of these beverages are already crafted to mimic the experience of alcoholic drinks. With a few extra steps, you can take a pre-crafted beverage and turn it into something that feels a little more special.

The team at Happy Flower gave me some good ideas, like adding a sugar rim, mint leaves, and some fresh cranberries in a champagne flute to their Peach Bellini THC cocktail. They also suggest a sprig of rosemary and a frosted glass for their Strawberry Daiquiri.

You could also take Wynk’s lemonade seltzers and blend with ice to make a delicious slushie. Top with a lemon wedge in a frosted glass and you’re looking at a good time.

Many brands offer canned THC margaritas, too. I love Amigos Key Lime Margarita, as it’s zesty, sweet, and bold. It would pair well with a salted rim and a classic margarita glass.

Thanks to the brilliant innovation that is THC drink mixers, you can pretty much infuse anything you’d like. If you have a favorite non-alcoholic drink, just mix in one of the many mixers available on the market. I’m partial to Wims pocket-tonics because I loved their advent calendar that came loaded with mocktail recipes, but any mixer will do.

Don’t forget: fancy glasses and a little garnish can go a long way. Cheers!