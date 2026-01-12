7 Non-Alcoholic Beers Worth Trying for Dry January

Since having to stop drinking in 2024 for health reasons, I’ve been in search of the best non-alcoholic beers. I’ve grown bored of Athletics and O’Douls, coming to the realization that it’s only fun to drink “fake” beer when it tastes like the real thing, almost tricking me into believing it is. To help those who are new to sobriety—whether it’s temporarily for Dry January or as a permanent lifestyle change—these are the non-alcoholic (or “NA”) beers worth trying that will satisfy your taste buds while not putting your sobriety at risk. There’s no need to sacrifice flavor just to have fun with friends or treat yourself at home.

GUINNESS 0

Not only can you split the G while staying dry, but this is one of the rare NA beers that tastes nearly identical to the traditional one with alcohol.

SHINER BOCK NA

Since 2023, the Texan beer has introduced NA beers under its Rode0 line, but there hadn’t been an NA version of the classic Shiner Bock until now. It’s the same familiar flavor fit for everyone.

MONTAUK NA IPA

While Montauk’s initial run of its NA IPA didn’t win over the brand’s fans, it proved that consumer feedback matters and led to a perfected new version. It’s so light and smooth, you can easily keep drinking these all night without a hangover! After trying both Montauk’s NA IPA and Golden Ale, this one was a winner for me.

SIERRA NEVADA TRAIL PASS NA

This NA IPA not only feels very close to the real craft IPA, but it’s also packed with flavor. With its notes of citrus and pine, it’s a perfect NA beer for winter.

COLLECTIVE ARTS NA GUAVA GOSE

This is one of my all-time favorite NA beers and one I often seek out in the summer for its tropical flavor, but it’s just as nice to drink in the middle of winter while waiting for the warmth to come. It’s tart with a hint of sweetness, highlighting guava, making it a great choice for those looking for a top-tier NA sour.

BREWDOG PUNK AF NON-ALCOHOLIC

When I stopped drinking, one of the biggest things I missed was Brewdog Punk. I was thrilled to discover that there is a non-alcoholic version for those like me who love Brewdog’s IPA but don’t want to break their sobriety. The combination of bitterness and light fruitiness drew me to the original in the first place, so I didn’t want a watered-down version. Luckily, Brewdog set out to make their non-alcoholic line taste just like their regular beers and succeeded.

MODELO CHELADA LIMÓN Y SAL

Modelo cheladas are refreshingly delicious, with lime and salt flavors shining through. There’s no compromise on taste, so you forget you’re drinking the non-alcoholic version instead of the original. It’s perfect for when you need something a bit more exciting than your average NA beer.