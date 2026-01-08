Cannabis Seltzers That Will Help You Survive Dry January

January is upon us. While we’re only about a week in, I know some of you are already questioning your commitment to Dry January, aka an alcohol-free 31 days. It can be tough, even if you’re not an actual alcoholic. We build habits around these social beverages, and abstaining takes some willpower.

Luckily, you can replace your alcoholic drinks with THC drinks now! Even if you’ve never been a big cannabis lover, these are worth a try, as they offer a euphoric feeling that rivals drunkenness.

Don’t get me wrong; I won’t pretend these make you feel exactly the same as a few margaritas will. But they can provide that necessary relief from the stress of daily life and thoughts that are racing with worries. So crack open one of these cannabis seltzers for Dry January, and February will be here before you know it.

Cann’s Social Tonics are one of the best replacements for alcohol this January. They come in mature, refined flavors that can stand in for even the best cocktails, offering an elevated cannabis experience. You won’t even miss the alcohol.

Their staple flavors include Grapefruit Rosemary, Blood Orange Cardamom, and Lemon Lavender. Plus, they have rotating seasonal flavors, like Ginger Lemongrass and Cranberry Sage, so there’s always something new to try. Pick your dosage, from 2mg THC to 10mg, and create the right high for you.

The Out of Office Cucumber Melon Lime is another brilliant way to replace your go-to cocktails. The flavor is sophisticated, with the watery lightness of cucumber, the zest of lime, and the sweet dewiness of melon. It’s like an inventive mojito, minus the headaches and hangovers.

These also come in a variety of dosage options, including 2.5mg, 5mg, and 10mg Delta-9 THC, so there’s one for every kind of cannabis consumer. If you want something sweeter, SOUL also makes a Raspberry Lemonade version, which has a tarter, fruitier, bolder flavor that feels more robust.

The Upstate Elevator THC Yuzu Lemonade Spritz is a heavenly sparkling drink that has a unique and mouthwatering flavor. It’s made with 10mg Delta-9 THC, and is ideal for those with a moderate to high THC tolerance. It’s also made with adaptogens, like Magnesium, GABA, and L-Theanine, creating a well-rounded and comfortable high.

The flavor here is also a real winner. It combines the dainty and smooth taste of yuzu with the tart citrus flavor of some light lemonade. It’s an airy and delicate profile that’s easy to enjoy, and reminds me of a summer spritz, minus the alcohol.

The Happy Tonix Skinny Mocktails from Vena are meant to mimic your favorite cocktails. They can help you get through Dry January without a worry, as you get those complex cocktail flavors but don’t have to drink alcohol. These are low-dose options, with just 2mg Delta-9 THC in each can, making them ideal for people with low tolerances. It’s just enough to take the edge off.

Choose from three delicious mocktails: Citrus Spritz, Margarita, or Mojito. The Citrus Spritz is my favorite, but they’re also mouthwatering and refreshing. Pour them into a fancy glass and add a little garnish, and you’ll never need a real cocktail again.

The BRĒZ tonics are a super interesting option, offering a noticeable buzz and mature flavor profile. The Lemon Elderflower taste is robust and earthy, so it’s a solid option for people who like mature cocktails or beers. You can also choose your dosage, with options like 2.5mg, 5mg, and 10mg Delta-9 THC.

One of my favorite things about this drink for Dry January is that it’s formulated with Lion’s Mane extract, giving the high a distinct boost. It energizes you and boosts creativity and focus (really, it does). Not all THC drinks give you that “buzz,” but this one does, so it feels even closer to the sensation of being tipsy.

These new THC seltzers from Summit are full of fruity flavor and deliver a mild dose of THC. Each can contains 5mg Delta-9 THC and 10mg CBD, offering a balanced and easygoing high. The drink is even suitable for newbies, just be sure to sip slow and take it easy. They create a comfortable high that doesn’t make you sleepy, so you can still go out and party.

Both flavors — Orange Passionfruit and Blueberry Pomegranate — are thoughtful and delicious. These flavor duos help each ingredient shine. The orange doesn’t overpower the passionfruit; the blueberry doesn’t overpower the pomegranate. These are beautifully balanced, like a drink from a great bartender.

If you’re a sucker for a watermelon margarita, I have the ideal drink for you. This Salted Watermelon THC Seltzer has a delicate but juicy flavor that won’t disappoint. It’s not as fizzy as some of the other THC seltzers out there, but it has a light bubbliness that’s delightful.

You get 5mg Delta-9 THC in these, so they’re not too strong, but they’re not weak either. It’s enough to help you get a comfy high that keeps you in control. It’s definitely one of the best “social tonics” as it offers an upbeat energy that makes socializing more fun and easygoing (sort of like alcohol does).

The cbdMD Herbal Oasis Mango Bliss is another juicy seltzer that can get you through Dry January with ease. It’s made with a full 10mg Delta-9 THC, so it’s best for regular cannabis consumers who are confident in their THC tolerance. The flavor profile is light and fragrant, with a soft mango flavor that tickles your tongue.

Best of all, it contains a blend of adaptogenic mushrooms, vitamins, and other compounds that can put you in a better mood. It’s somewhat energizing and creates a cheery, perky vibe that might be even better than any buzz you can get from alcohol.

Kick things up a notch with this Passion Fruit THC Seltzer from Delta, which contains 20mg Delta-9 THC. These ones are not for beginners. They’re for my more serious stoners who are fully committed to being high for all of January instead of hungover. Even heavy users will only need a few to get baked.

The passion fruit flavor here is elite. It’s tart and sweet and punchy and soft all at once. Amazingly, it’s a zero-calorie drink, but it doesn’t taste like one. It’s rich and robust with a smooth fizziness. There is a slight hemp flavor, but it’s subtle, and hard to avoid with a high-dose drink like this.

Okay, technically, this isn’t a seltzer. It’s a lemonade. But it does have a light fizz to it that I think qualifies it for this. The drink is sweet and smooth, with real fruit juice that delivers an authentic and classic lemonade flavor. They’re not too sweet or sour, but not too plain either. Any of my vodka lemonade people should try this for Dry January.

They also have an interesting formula, with a 5:5:5 dose of THC, CBD, and CBG. That CBG helps create a more uplifting and energized high, so you can have a blast with friends without a cocktail. Yes, you can have fun without alcohol! You just need THC.

I love a variety pack, so this roundup of sodas and seltzers from Mood is a no-brainer for Dry January. You get four flavors in one: Cherry-Lime, Cola, Peach Mango, and Strawberry Lemonade. The two former flavors are actually sodas, and the two latter are seltzers. The sodas are a bit richer and heavier, while the seltzers have a lighter taste with more bubbles. But both styles are scrumptious.

With 10mg THC and 10mg CBD in each can, you get a comprehensive and comfortable high you can enjoy any time of day. I also love how fast these hit, with the effects usually coming on in about 20 minutes, so you don’t have to wait around forever.

The Cycling Frog Black Currant THC Seltzer is one of the more indulgent seltzers here. The berry flavor is lush and incredibly succulent, so it’ll get your saliva glands going from the moment you crack one open. For the berry lovers out there, this one is a must-try.

You can choose from 5mg or 10mg Delta-9 THC, or maybe get both and work your way up to a higher dose. This drink creates a hazier, heavier high. It’s not ideal for going clubbing, but it’s a suitable alcohol replacement for your evening glass of red wine.

This seltzer delivers all the flavor with just a teeny bit of THC. The Black Cherry is my favorite, with a luscious taste that hits all the right notes, from sweet to tart to bold. However, the Guava Passionfruit and Grapefruit flavors in the variety pack are also to die for. And we love to mix and match.

With just 2mg THC and 2mg CBD in every can, these are ideal for beginners who don’t want to overdo it. You can keep sipping on these for hours and maintain a mild, effortless high that keeps you in a happy mood. They also taste similar (but better) than many alcoholic seltzers.