This Weed Drink Advent Calendar Makes It Fun to Skip the Alcohol

THC beverages are all the rage right now, and for good reason. They’re delicious, effective, and deliver a social buzz without the risk of a hangover. While cans of infused beverages are popular, THC drink packets have also gained traction because they’re discreet and versatile, allowing you to infuse just about any beverage with your preferred dose of cannabis.

So when Wims sent me “The Presence Present,” an advent calendar loaded with different variations of their Pocket-Tonic, custom recipes, and more delights, you can bet I was eager to check it out. With Dry January around the corner for many, here’s my full review of the advent calendar kit…

YOU MIGHT ALSO DIG: Best THC Drinks of 2025: Weed-Infused Seltzers, Tonics, and Cocktails That Hit Just Right

Presentation on point

I was already wowed by the tin container before I even opened it up to see what’s inside. I imagined all the cute ways I could use it to offer cookies or other gifts to loved ones, before deciding, no, I’m keeping it for myself. It’s sleek and sophisticated with a cute festive touch. It’s mine.

Inside, the tin is loaded with individual envelopes making up the 30-day arrangement. Blues, yellows, and greens repeat for a simple dash of color inviting me to dig in. Each week is separated with a label, making it easy to visualize the month ahead.

All in all, it’s a gorgeous, handmade box of goodies. I would feel great about giving this to a loved one, especially if they’re interested in swapping out their alcohol habit for weed.

The contents

I won’t spoil the contents of this advent calendar too much. But I can’t help talking about the joy of opening day one. After struggling with opening the envelope (I wanted to keep it looking nice for my review), I emptied the packet to find a letter opener that reads “say yes to snail mail.” With it was an unflavored Wims Pocket Tonic containing 4 mg of THC and 4 mg of CBD, along with a recipe card for a cinnamon espresso martini. Day 1 also included a card with conversation prompts.

The advent calendar is loaded with similar delights for a full 30 days. On day 2, I made the Hot “Notty” recipe included with my Lemon Basil Pocket-Tonic packet. The drink was soothing and delicious, complete with English breakfast tea, honey, lemon juice, a cinnamon stick, and the Pocket-Tonic. (Okay, I promise I’ll stop spoiling the contents of the advent calendar.)

Throughout the next few weeks, the advent calendar continued to deliver fun, engaging prompts and activities to do alone or with friends, as well as different mocktail recipes that solidify how fun booze-free drinking can be.

Calling this advent calendar the “Presence Present” was a spot-on decision by the Wims team. Many brands like to talk about how you can swap out your booze for weed drinks, but few go as far as providing real-life examples that resonate with consumers. The mocktail recipes are creative and fun, allowing you to still play bartender without pouring a single shot.

At first, I thought the activity cards erred on the corny side, but I slowly changed my mind as I went through the month’s activities. I found myself thinking about the conversation starters and using some of the prompts around friends and family during the holiday season. They weren’t cheesy at all–most were insightful and stirred up a lot of interesting thoughts. I’m just not someone who is used to that level of intentionality. And it turns out I like it.

The Pocket-Tonics

With 4 mg of THC and 4 mg of CBD per Pocket-Tonic, you can take your experience in many different directions. For me, 4 mg is not enough to get high, but it’s great for a microdose pick-me-up. For some of my friends, 4 mg is more than enough to get the job done. If we’re enjoying Wims socially, I might opt for a second or third Pocket-Tonic to keep the good energy going. Plus, they take effect in about 10-15 minutes, making it easy to determine if or when to have another.

Both the Lemon Basil and the Ginger Lime flavors are light, refreshing, and delicious. The team did a great job of pairing their packets with different ingredients on the recipe cards to create a pleasant, nuanced flavor that satisfies. I tried each individually in sparkling water, but found that I prefer them mixed with at least a dash of lemon or lime, or some other juice to maximize the flavors or add some sweetness. I prefer the unflavored packet with a dash of lemon in my sparkling water, though.

If you’re a bit messy and chaotic like me, I encourage you to follow this advice: Open the Pocket-Tonics directly over the drink you want to infuse. Angle it so you can quickly direct the flow into your beverage. Don’t be like me and eagerly snap one open only to have it spray everywhere but in the cup I wanted it to go in. When done wrong, these little Pocket-Tonics can create a mess.

Like any good hemp beverage brand should, Wims makes it easy to check out the test results on all of their products. You can search by batch number to verify the THC and CBD content and verify that the product is free from impurities or toxins.

A Secret Weapon for Dry January or Mindful Drinking

If you’re someone who wants to cut back on your alcohol consumption, Wims provides many of the tools to make the transition easy and even fun. With their Pocket-Tonics, you can still enjoy mixing up a drink and getting a social buzz, without any dreaded hangovers or regrets.

The Presence Present advent calendar is a great option for anyone who wants to go all in on being more intentional and mindful in 2026. With unique, insightful prompts and activities to pair with your drink, the tin provides pathways to more meaningful socializing that can carry into the rest of the year.