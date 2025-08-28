The Best THC Mixers to Stir, Sip, and Sneak Anywhere

There’s been a lot of “mixing it up” in the cannabis industry lately. From the cans of cannabis that are replacing cocktails to the wide array of CBD and THC gummies, you don’t need to smoke to get your high on. One of the up-and-coming forms of cannabis is these THC mixers.

It’s hard for people who want to be Cali sober to have a good time when out on the town. You can’t bring THC drinks to bars and restaurants. Or can you? With these mix-ins, you can spike soda waters and even soups when you’re out, making it easier to pass on the alcohol and still have a blast or give yourself a chance to unwind.

The mix-ins can come in handy, portable packets, bottles of syrup, and even dissolvable powders. Whether it’s Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 THC, CBD, CBG, or a blend of all the wonderful cannabinoids, they offer fun highs and interesting flavors (or no flavor at all!). These are my top picks for THC mixers, based on the high, flavors, and portability.

Best THC Mixers Overview

Best THC Mixer Flavors: Cann Roadies

Courtesy of author

Cann drinks come in stunning flavors that take cannabis beverages to new heights. Now, you can get all those flavors in a portable packet! With six flavor options, they can create elegant drinks that elevate the vibe.

Most of the Cann Roadies have the microdosed formula, with 2mg Delta-9 THC and 4mg CBD, for a very mild and calming experience. But the newer Naked Hi Boy Roadies have 5mg THC for a more potent high. Either way, these deliver a hazy and comfortable high that’s easy to rock with, whether you’re bar hopping or couch napping. You get the sedated aura without feeling sleepy, so these are good for just about any activity.

Now for the fun part — the flavors. The Roadies come in all the Cann flavors we know and love, including Grapefruit Rosemary, Blood Orange Cardamom, Lemon Lavender, Ginger Lemongrass, and Yuzu Elderflower. Plus, the Naked Boys are unflavored, so they can go in anything… or everything.

All of these are complex and modern flavor profiles that go far beyond the simple “mango” or “fruit punch” profiles. These were curated for adults, but are more enticing than most cocktails. And the Naked is basically flavor-free, with just the tiniest hint that it’s there if you mix it into plain water.

The packets are about the size of a credit card, so they can slip into your wallet, pocket, or bag easily. You can have a microdose at any moment. You just have to tear off the top and pour the liquid into whatever cup is calling for it, and BAM, it’s a cannabis cocktail.

Read my full review here: Meet Cann’s THC Mix-In: A Pocketful of Citrus and Spice

Best Discreet THC Mixer: 1906 Off Duty Cannabis Shots

Courtesy of author

These 1906 Off Duty Cannabis Shots are like a THC mix-in secret agent. They’re covert and sneaky and sly, making them the perfect way to get high at a fancy restaurant dinner or Sunday brunch.

To make this secret operation even more successful, the shots kick in before you even order your main course. I felt the effects after less than 10 minutes, so it was a speedy sensation that you don’t have to stare at your watch waiting for. Each packet contains 5mg Delta-9 THC and 5mg CBD, which is the perfect dose for the average user. It’s enough to bring on a hazy feeling, but not so much that you’re anxious to ask the waiter for more bread.

To keep the covertness going, these are unflavored and almost invisible. They do have a slightly milky appearance, so they don’t blend 100% seamlessly into water and other clear drinks. But a dark soda or colorful juice? You’d never notice anything was added. And the taste is imperceptible in a flavorful beverage. If you mix it into plain water or seltzer, there is a subtle taste you might notice, but not enough to deter you.

Lastly, we have to talk about the teeny-tiny packets that are small enough to fit in any wallet, including those slim cardholder things. They can even slide into the notoriously small pockets on women’s clothing! The hard plastic design creates a snap-to-pour design, so you can empty them in a second — no fumbling to tear a plastic top off or measure out a dose from a bottle. If you want to keep your high times on the down-low, this is the perfect THC mix-in.

Read my full review here: It’s 4:20 Everywhere With These Mix-In Cannabis Shots

Best Unflavored THC Mixer: Sprinkle THC Powders

Courtesy of author

There are a handful of decent unflavored THC mix-ins, but this one takes the (flavorless) cake. It’s a powder, setting it apart from lots of other options, and with a few hardy shakes, it disappears into any beverage, both visually and gustatorily.

The Sprinkle THC Powders come in Extradose Bulk containers, which contain 25mg THC per scoop for the Go formula, plus 25mg CBD if you opt for the Chill formula. You can also get the same powders in compact packets, which contain 5mg for a milder dose. Both formulas offer a euphoric and easygoing high that comes on slowly and steadily, lasting for hours. It’s a lovely and gentle high for beginners, but with the Bulk containers, experienced users can level up with a higher dose.

The White powder truly blends into any drink, even plain water. With some rigorous shaking or intense stirring, it vanishes like a ghost. Sometimes, the nano particles clump together a little, which you might notice, but it doesn’t ruin the experience. And the flavor is nonexistent. So if you want a THC mix-in that mixes in completely, this is the one. Yes, it’s great for getting hazy at the bar, but it’s also ideal for a pick-me-up on a hike or at the gym, since all it needs is water.

Of course, the big Bulk containers aren’t suitable for slipping into your pocket. The little packets were made for on-the-go antics, though. They’re one of the tiniest THC mix-in packets, perfect for pockets and purses. Just a sprinkle of Sprinkle, and you can hit Cloud 9 without anyone clocking it.

Read my full review here: The Forecast Is High and Hazy With These THC Drink Powders

Best THC Mix-In Cocktail Replacement: Spruce THC Cocktail Packets

Courtesy of author

THC mix-Ins are the ultimate way to skip the alcohol while still enjoying a tasty drink that helps you ditch the stress. But if you love the vibe of a cocktail, the Spruce THC Cocktail Packets are three flavors of fun that can elevate a plain beverage into something party-worthy.

The packets are microdosed, with a laidback 3mg Delta-9 THC and 6mg CBD. The 1:2 THC to CBD ratio ensures a balanced and calm high that won’t edge into anxious territory. It’s one of my top recommendations for beginners who want to try having a good time minus the alcohol. FYI, it turns out you can have fun without alcohol; you just need weed. The formulas also contain a variety of mushroom compounds, which create an uplifting high that keeps you social and buzzy.

With three flavors — Citrus, Raspberry Lemon Passionflower, and Grapefruit Rosemary — you can mix up elevated drinks that rival handcrafted cocktails. All the flavors are light and mild, so they’re easy to love, and you can double up on the dosages for a stronger high and flavor.

The packets are slightly bigger than some other options, but they’re still small enough to keep on you. And the easy-tear design allows you to quickly open one and dump it into your bevvie. Not the most discreet, but also not super obvious, so suitable for a dark bar or busy nightclub scenario.

Read my full review here: Your New Party Trick: Spruce THC Cocktail Packets

Most Versatile THC Mixer: Mood Euphoric Nano THC Syrup

Courtesy of author

While many THC mix-ins are designed to replace cocktails, the Mood Euphoric Nano THC Syrup can do it all. It works for mocktails, meals, and more, making it a versatile option if you want to experiment with how you get high.

A single serving of this syrup is one teaspoon (5mL), which contains 6.25mg Delta-9 THC, 4mg Delta-8 THC, and 12.5mg CBD. This roughly equates to 8-10mg Delta-9 THC, since Delta-8 is considered weaker. But the compounds affect everyone differently, so if you’re not familiar with Delta-8 and/or Delta-9, start slow.

Just like the product itself, the high is quite versatile. You can add this to your nighttime tea to wind down, or spike your morning coffee for a buzzy start to your day. You get a floaty body high paired with a stress-free sensation for a well-rounded experience.

The flavor is boldly cherry — a sophisticated cherry, not a cheap artificial cherry. Actually, it’s Wild Cherry. The smell is potent and familiar, and the taste is decadent. It’s like one of those expensive cherries (the Luxardo ones), or the chunks in Ben and Jerry’s Cherry Garcia. I’ll stop saying “cherry” now. This kind of rich flavor profile doesn’t just work in drinks. It can be a sundae topping, a meat glaze, a sauce ingredient, and so much more.

Since this comes in a bottle with a tiny measuring cup, it’s not ideal for use in public, unless you’re comfortable freehanding the dose. That’s not to say you can’t spike your drink in a restaurant booth or secluded park. But it’s best for playing with at home, whether in the kitchen or at your bar cart.

Read my full review here: A THC Mixer That Can Be the Cherry on Top of Literally Everything

Best Portable THC Mixer: cbdMD Delta-9 THC Drink Mixer

Courtesy of author

cbdMD gives you the option to go with no flavor or a bold flavor. Packaged in a tiny, squeezable tube with built-in dosages, it’s one of the best portable THC mix-ins, especially if you want to carry a load of THC around with you.

While each serving of the cbdMD Delta-9 Drink Mixer only contains 3mg, the compact bottles contain about 85mg THC. Plus, there’s 3mg CBG and a hint of CBD in the formula, creating that smooth and hazy high. If you want a microdose, that’s easy, and if you want to get so baked that you’re practically burnt, that’s easy too. Whether it’s a drop or a bottleful, this mixer creates a calm and focused high that’s excellent for socializing or getting stuff done.

This comes in two flavors. The Black Cherry is loud and luscious, with a punchy profile that is impossible to ignore. I highly recommend adding it to Diet Coke. While you can add several doses to create a more potent drink, the strong flavor can be overwhelming if you use too much. Start with one serving in whatever you’re drinking and taste before you add more.

For a more customizable experience, get the Unflavored option. It has a barely-there taste that can disappear into a wide variety of drinks, or even foods. You can hardly taste it in plain water, but the milky color does make it visible, so keep that in mind when using it out and about.

My favorite aspect is the small bottle that helps you dose yourself. You just hold it upright and squeeze the bottle to fill the top compartment. When you release the squeeze, the liquid settles into a precise dose. No measuring cups or guesstimating required.

Read my full review here: A THC Drink Mixer That Can Taste Punchy or Stealthy, Your Choice

Best Delta-8 THC Mixer: Tre House THC Syrups

Courtesy of author

Delta-9 THC is our go-to usually, but some of the most delightful THC mix-ins also have Delta-8 THC to create a clearer and lighter high. The Tre House Delta-9+ Syrups is one of the best, showing how both types of THC can complement one another.

This formula has 13mg Delta-9 and 30mg Delta-8 in each serving, which is one teaspoon. The 30mg can sound intense, but Delta-8 isn’t as potent as Delta-9, so the end result is a strong but comfortable high. I know it’s supposed to be an energizing formula, and it might be for you, but for me, it was more of a cozy and chill vibe. Not that it was sleepy! Instead, I felt mellow and at ease, without being groggy. The Delta-9 delivers a euphoric head high, while the Delta-8 creates that light body high and calmness.

Both the Bussin’ Berry and Watermelon Felon flavors are like mature versions of Jolly Ranchers. If you loved sucking on those sugar-loaded treats as a kid, you can enjoy a similar taste, but with waaay less sugar and a dose of cannabis. They taste scrumptious in nothing but seltzer water, as well as when mixed into flavored drinks. In plain water, they’re a little odd since it’s a syrup and not a liquid, but still enjoyable.

The syrups come in four-ounce bottles, which are easy to take wherever you go, but not as easy to spike things discreetly. If you want to freehand your doses, you can be lowkey about it. But for precise measuring, I recommend keeping these as an at-home item.

Read my full review here: Have a Jolly Good Time With These THC Syrups