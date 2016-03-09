CDs, Ranked

via Flickr
There’s been a lot of conversation lately about whether or not the CD is dead. We hope not because there have been so many awesome CDs! Literally dozens of them. Man, CDs rock, the more we think about it. But if it’s time for the CD to RIP, let’s give it a proper send-off by remembering all the good CDs we remember. Here is the official ranking of the CDs.
Videos by VICE
35. Crash Bandicoot
34. Now That’s What I Call Music 17
33. XXX soundtrack
32. Flight Simulator 2000
31. Sisqo – “The Thong Song” featuring Artful Dodger remix
30. Final Fantasy VII Disc 2
29. Alanis Morissette
28. Starcraft
27. Mariah Carey Christmas
26. Starbucks All You Need Is Love sampler
25. Math Blaster
24. “Californication” single
23. Windows 95
22. Rosetta Stone, Espanol, disc one
21. Warped Tour 2001 sampler
20. -ROM
19. Ultimate driving mix Y2K
18. Duke Nuke Em
17. Jewel
16. Norton AntiVirus
15. Play by Moby
14. “Play” by J-Lo
13. Press Play by Diddy
12. American Greetings Create-a-Card
11. “Higher” single
10. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater
9. Toxicity
8. Batman Forever soundtrack
7. The Sims 2: Open for Business expansion pack
6. Playstation demo disc
5. -R
4. Brad’s sex mix
3. AOL 1000 Free Hours Trial disc
2. Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego?
1. Encarta Encyclopedia ‘95
Honorable mention: Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation