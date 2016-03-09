CDs, Ranked

via Flickr

There’s been a lot of conversation lately about whether or not the CD is dead. We hope not because there have been so many awesome CDs! Literally dozens of them. Man, CDs rock, the more we think about it. But if it’s time for the CD to RIP, let’s give it a proper send-off by remembering all the good CDs we remember. Here is the official ranking of the CDs.

Videos by VICE

35. Crash Bandicoot

34. Now That’s What I Call Music 17





33. XXX soundtrack

32. Flight Simulator 2000

31. Sisqo – “The Thong Song” featuring Artful Dodger remix

30. Final Fantasy VII Disc 2

29. Alanis Morissette

28. Starcraft

27. Mariah Carey Christmas

26. Starbucks All You Need Is Love sampler

25. Math Blaster

24. “Californication” single

23. Windows 95

22. Rosetta Stone, Espanol, disc one

21. Warped Tour 2001 sampler







20. -ROM

19. Ultimate driving mix Y2K

18. Duke Nuke Em

17. Jewel

16. Norton AntiVirus

15. Play by Moby

14. “Play” by J-Lo

13. Press Play by Diddy

12. American Greetings Create-a-Card

11. “Higher” single

10. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater

9. Toxicity

8. Batman Forever soundtrack

7. The Sims 2: Open for Business expansion pack

6. Playstation demo disc

5. -R

4. Brad’s sex mix







3. AOL 1000 Free Hours Trial disc

2. Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego?



1. Encarta Encyclopedia ‘95

Honorable mention: Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation