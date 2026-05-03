Halo 2 and Halo 3 Remakes Are in Development According to Xbox Leaker

Halo 2 and Halo 3 remakes are reportedly on the way, according to a new leak. A popular insider claims that both classic Halo games are currently in development and will be reimagined as modern Unreal Engine 5 titles for Xbox.

Halo 2 and Halo 3 Remakes Reportedly Leaked by Insider

Screenshot: Microsoft

Last year, Halo: Campaign Evolved, an Unreal Engine 5 remake of the original Halo. However, according to a new leak, Halo 2 and Halo 3 remakes are also currently in development over at Xbox studios. This latest update comes from veteran Bungie and Halo insider Rebs Gaming.

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In a recent video, Rebs claimed that Halo 2 and Halo 3 remakes had been confirmed to him by two sources close to the studio. “One of my sources sent me proof to verify and confirm that the Halo 2 and Halo 3 remakes are definitely happening. Active development is underway.” Where things get interesting is that Rebs Gaming then says he has a second trusted source that corroborated it.

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Although Rebs clarified that his source said both titles are in “early development,” so don’t expect them to be released anytime soon. Halo: Campaign Evolved hasn’t even been released yet, and launches in early access starting on July 23, 2026. Unfortunately, Rebs wasn’t able to confirm whether the Halo 3 remake would have multiplayer or not.

Is the Halo 3 Remake Leak Legitimate?

As far as whether the remake rumors are legitimate, Rebs Gaming has a pretty long track record of accurate Halo leaks. At this point, it’s clear he has credible sources. Still, it’s always good to take any “leak” with a grain of salt. Until Microsoft confirms it themselves, it’s just speculation.

However, it should be pointed out that Rebs Gaming accurately leaked Halo: Campaign Evolved almost a year before it was revealed. And according to Rebs, this recent info about the Halo 2 and Halo 3 remakes comes from sources who leaked things about Campaign Evolved. So it definitely sounds promising!

Every Halo Game Currently Reportedly in Development

Screenshot: Microsoft

With this latest Halo 2 and Halo 3 remake leak, I thought it would be interesting to take a look at all the Halo games reportedly in development. Here is a list of the projects that have been rumored or leaked so far:

Halo: Campaign Evolved (Confirmed) Release Date: July 23, 2026.

(Confirmed) Halo 2 Remake (Rumored) Release: In early development.

(Rumored) Halo 3 Remake (Rumored) Release: In early development.

(Rumored) Halo Multiplayer Project Release: In development

Halo Mainline Game (TBA)

Assuming the Halo Trilogy remakes are accurate, that means we have a total of five Halo games potentially in development. According to rumors, the next major project to be released is a Halo multiplayer game. Although, we currently don’t have a release window for that.