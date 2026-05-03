Halo 2 and Halo 3 Remakes Are in Development According to Xbox Leaker

Halo 2 and Halo 3 remakes are reportedly on the way, according to a new leak. A popular insider claims that both classic Halo games are currently in development and will be reimagined as modern Unreal Engine 5 titles for Xbox.
Halo 2 and Halo 3 Remakes Reportedly Leaked by Insider
Last year, Microsoft announced Halo: Campaign Evolved, an Unreal Engine 5 remake of the original Halo. However, according to a new leak, Halo 2 and Halo 3 remakes are also currently in development over at Xbox studios. This latest update comes from veteran Bungie and Halo insider Rebs Gaming.
Videos by VICE
In a recent video, Rebs claimed that Halo 2 and Halo 3 remakes had been confirmed to him by two sources close to the studio. “One of my sources sent me proof to verify and confirm that the Halo 2 and Halo 3 remakes are definitely happening. Active development is underway.” Where things get interesting is that Rebs Gaming then says he has a second trusted source that corroborated it.
Although Rebs clarified that his source said both titles are in “early development,” so don’t expect them to be released anytime soon. Halo: Campaign Evolved hasn’t even been released yet, and launches in early access starting on July 23, 2026. Unfortunately, Rebs wasn’t able to confirm whether the Halo 3 remake would have multiplayer or not.
Is the Halo 3 Remake Leak Legitimate?
As far as whether the remake rumors are legitimate, Rebs Gaming has a pretty long track record of accurate Halo leaks. At this point, it’s clear he has credible sources. Still, it’s always good to take any “leak” with a grain of salt. Until Microsoft confirms it themselves, it’s just speculation.
However, it should be pointed out that Rebs Gaming accurately leaked Halo: Campaign Evolved almost a year before it was revealed. And according to Rebs, this recent info about the Halo 2 and Halo 3 remakes comes from sources who leaked things about Campaign Evolved. So it definitely sounds promising!
Every Halo Game Currently Reportedly in Development
With this latest Halo 2 and Halo 3 remake leak, I thought it would be interesting to take a look at all the Halo games reportedly in development. Here is a list of the projects that have been rumored or leaked so far:
- Halo: Campaign Evolved (Confirmed)
- Release Date: July 23, 2026.
- Halo 2 Remake (Rumored)
- Release: In early development.
- Halo 3 Remake (Rumored)
- Release: In early development.
- Halo Multiplayer Project
- Release: In development
- Halo Mainline Game (TBA)
Assuming the Halo Trilogy remakes are accurate, that means we have a total of five Halo games potentially in development. According to rumors, the next major project to be released is a Halo multiplayer game. Although, we currently don’t have a release window for that.