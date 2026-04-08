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Halo CE Remake Release Date Reportedly Leaked on PS5 According to Dataminer

The Halo CE Remake release date might have just been leaked. If accurate, Halo Campaign Evolved will launch soon in early access.

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The Halo Campaign Evolved release date might have just been leaked by a dataminer. According to a new report, Halo CE remake could be launching soon on PS5 and Xbox, and it may even include an early access edition.

Halo Campaign Evolved Remake Release Date Reportedly Leaked by Dataminer

Halo Campaign Evolved Artwork
Screenshot: Microsoft

As we reported back in 2025, Microsoft has been working on a Halo Campaign Evolved Remake for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. However, after months of rumors and speculation, the release date for the modern Halo CE reimagining has reportedly been revealed in a new datamine leak on X.

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According to a post by Halo dataminer Grunt API, it looks like the Halo CE Remake release date is July 28, 2026, with Early Access starting on July 23. Although it should be pointed out that the leak was presented as a cryptic message, seemingly teasing the game’s launch, with the two dates being revealed. “EA: (18 × 7 × (MMXX + VI) mod 31) + 1 OR: (8 × 7 × (MMXX + VI) mod 31) + 1.”

Halo CE Remake Leak Explained: Early Access and Full Release Dates

Halo Campaign Evolved Gameplay
Screenshot: Microsoft

Grunt API’s post has led many players to speculate that it’s the Halo Campaign Evolved release date. However, to be clear, Grunt doesn’t specifically say that’s what the two dates are referencing. Although this is how most Halo fans have interpreted it.

That said, the dataminer does list “EA” and “OR,” which presumably stands for “Early Access” and “Original Release.” Although without the dataminer stating this is the release date, this is a bit of guess work. For what it’s worth, Grunt API also hasn’t pushed back on players and comments that overwhelmingly believe its the Halo Campaign Evolved launch dates.

Is the Halo CE Remake Leak Legit? What We Know So Far

Halo Campaign Evolved Story Trailer
Screenshot: Microsoft

As anyone in the Halo community knows, Grunt API is one of the most legit sources for the Bungie shooter. The dataminer has for years sifted through game files and official data to uncover early information. So if they are posting these dates, then they have a high chance of being accurate.

I only caution people to hold back their expectations somewhat, given the “teaser”-style method the leak was presented in. While we do have two specific dates, we won’t 100% know what they are until Microsoft officially confirms it, or we get another leak that is more specific with details. Of course, with it being Grunt API, it seems that Halo CE Remake will launch this June.

Halo CE Remake Release Date and Times (All Regions)

Halo CE Release Dates
Screenshot: Microsoft

Assuming the Halo CE Remake release leak is accurate, then that means we are getting two launch dates. For your convenience, we are going to break down when the game is rumored to be released in each region.

Here is when the Halo CE Remake Release dates go live in every region:

Halo Campaign Evolved Early Access

RegionLocal TimeDate
North America (PT)9:00 PMJuly 22
North America (ET)12:00 AMJuly 23
Canada (ET)12:00 AMJuly 23
United Kingdom (GMT)5:00 AMJuly 23
Europe (CET)6:00 AMJuly 23
Japan (JST)2:00 PMJuly 23
Brazil (BRT)2:00 AMJuly 23
Australia (AEDT)*4:00 PMJuly 23
New Zealand (NZDT)6:00 PMJuly 23

Halo Campaign Evolved Full Launch

RegionLocal TimeDate
North America (PT)9:00 PMJuly 27
North America (ET)12:00 AMJuly 28
Canada (ET)12:00 AMJuly 28
United Kingdom (GMT)5:00 AMJuly 28
Europe (CET)6:00 AMJuly 28
Japan (JST)2:00 PMJuly 28
Brazil (BRT)2:00 AMJuly 28
Australia (AEDT)*4:00 PMJuly 28
New Zealand (NZDT)6:00 PMJuly 28

If all of this is accurate, then it means Microsoft will launch Halo CE Remake in early access. Players who purchase that edition will get a head start and get to play the game about five days early, starting on July 23, 2026. Again, we should take this latest leak with a grain of salt. But it certainly sounds promising!

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